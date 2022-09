In celebration of St. Francis of Assisi, who was known for his love of animals, OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota will be hosting a special blessing just for pets.

The blessing of animals will take place between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the OSF St. Paul Serenity Garden, 1401 E. 12th St. The garden and parking lot are located on the hospital’s west side.

Bring your pet on a leash or in a carrier. Deacon George Schramm will bless each animal.