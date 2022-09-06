Second victim identified in Saturday’s rural La Salle County explosion

The woman who died in Saturday’s residential explosion in rural La Salle County has been identified as 57-year-old Michele Waters, a resident of the home where the explosion took place.

Waters was pronounced dead at 4:19 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release issued Tuesday by Winnebago County Coroner Jennifer Muraski. Waters, Muraski said, was airlifted directly to a Level 1 Trauma Center in Rockford, where she died from injuries “consistent with those from an explosion.”

Waters died from the explosion that also killed 59-year-old Robert E. Waters, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 3162 E. Third Road, about 1.5 miles north of Interstate 80.

La Salle County authorities have said no foul play was suspected in the explosion – “This is an isolated incident, and it’s not believed to be any threat to the public” – but the cause of the blast remains under investigation as of Tuesday.

Authorities have not disclosed the scope of the damage and a visual inspection could not be conducted of the private property.