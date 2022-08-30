Peru Savings Bank earns 5-star Bauer rating

Peru Federal Savings Bank earned a top (five-star) rating from BauerFinancial, Inc.

Bauer rates every federally-insured U.S. bank with the same standards. It’s all about the numbers, and in the case of Peru Federal Savings Bank, the numbers show strength.

To earn Bauer’s Top Rating (five stars), Peru Federal Savings Bank must excel in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, loan quality, among other areas. And it did.

Peru Federal Savings Bank had earned Bauer’s top rating continuously since October 2009, (53 consecutive quarters), earning it the added distinction of Exceptional Performance Bank, a designation reserved solely for those banks that have earned this top rating for 40 (or more) consecutive quarters.

“Peru Federal Savings Bank has capital levels well in excess of what regulators consider to be ‘adequate,’” said Karen Dorway, president of BauerFinancial. “That capital buffer is what will help Peru Federal Savings Bank weather any downturn that may head our way, just as it has in the past. Capital is king in the banking business. It’s what enables a bank to continue business as usual even as those around it struggle. What you want is a bank with high capital levels, strong loan underwriting and solid profits, and that’s what you have with Peru Federal Savings Bank. Neighbors and friends should feel secure in that.”

Established in 1887, Peru Federal Savings Bank has been a mainstay in the community for 135 years. For more information on Peru Federal Savings Bank, go to perufederalsavings.com.