Slough Bridge in Peru will be closed for inspection Aug. 28

The Slough Bridge in Peru will be closed for inspection beginning Sunday, Aug. 28.

The bridge is expected to reopen at the end of the week, or when the inspection is complete.

The Peru City Council recently talked about the bridge’s future. It is highly traveled during the summer months because it provides the only access to the boat ramp in Peru. The option of putting weight limits on vehicles that travel over the bridge was discussed and has been implemented in the past. Future signage depends on inspection results.

City Engineer Eric Carls told the council Aug. 15 the bridge is deteriorating, and at some point aldermen will need to make a decision on the structure’s future.