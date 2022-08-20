RockerByeBoutique opens in Ladd

RockerByeBoutique recently opened at 101 N. Main Ave. in Ladd and celebrated with a ribbon cutting led by the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce.

It is owned by Amber Schwingle Zrust.

RockerByeBaby is Zrust’s handmade baby brand specializing in baby blankets, hats and other items. RockerByeDestash Fabric and Patterns is Zrust’s custom fabric and digital sewing pattern brand. RockerByeBirths is her doula service and birth photography business. RockerByeRentals is for rental property in LaMoille, The Cookie Cottage.

And the new store? That is RockerByeBoutique. The store features a little bit of all of Zrust’s businesses and other items rolled into a one-stop shop. The store’s hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.