Calling all teenagers and parents of teenagers, teen game night will be 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St.

Play video games and hang out with friends at the library after hours. This event is hosted monthly on the first Friday for ages 12 to 18. Contact Emily Schaub at 815-223-0229 for more information.