Mendota’s Lauren Martin signs with West Virginia State volleyball

Lauren Martin remembers as a fourth grader getting picked up from school by her mom and driving an hour to go to club volleyball practice, doing her homework in the car each night.
“I have dreamt of playing college volleyball since then and I am now fulfilling that dream,” the Mendota senior said.
Martin recently signed to continue her career at West Virginia State University, an NCAA Division II school in Institute, W.V.
“It is a great school and the volleyball program is top rate,” said Martin, who received offers from all levels of colleges and seriously considered Division I St. Peter’s University in New Jersey.
Martin said her official visit cemented her decision as she spent time with coach Kris Kern and administrators, watched practice, saw the facilities and had dinner with the team.
“When a school can offer you so much in terms of scholarship and room and board along with a welcoming atmosphere, I knew it was the right place for me,” Martin said. “I know I already have a family waiting for me at WVSU. Coach Kern is so clearly admired by all of them. They just love him. He cares for them all like his own. I can’t wait to be part of this team.
“They have a brand new arena and state-of-the-art locker rooms and workout facilities. They give their players so much and support them greatly. It will be so much fun.”
Martin joins a WVSU program that has had four consecutive winning seasons and last season set a program record for wins at 30-5, won its second consecutive Mountain East Conference South Division title, made its first appearance in the NCAA Atlantic Regional since 2008 and advanced to the round of 32 for the first time.
“That is so important to me,” Martin said about joining a successful program. “A lot fo schools try to recruit you, but their teams aren’t always great. I want to play and playing on a good team is what it’s all about. Sharing the court and all of your time with others who have the same passion and commitment to the sport as me will be amazing.”
Martin will be a defensive specialist/libero for the Yellow Jackets.
“I am able to bring solid defensive skills and speed to the team,” Martin said. “They recruited me for my ball control, quickness and scrappiness on the court. I hope to be a valuable asset to them quickly.”
As a senior for the Spikers, Martin was Illinois Coaches Association Second-Team All State, NewsTribune All-Area and First-Team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.
Martin led the area in digs at 7.2 per set and ranked third in the area in aces at 0.8 per set.
“Lauren will bring knowledge, skill and passion to the program,” Mendota coach Nicci Gibson said. “She has been dedicated to volleyball since a young age. Her serve receive, defense and jump serve are top notch and will carry on to the next level.
“We are proud of Lauren and we wish her the best of luck at the next level.”