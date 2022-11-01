November 01, 2022
Shaw Local
2022 NewsTribune Girls Golf All-Area Team

By Kevin Chlum
La Salle-Peru's Avah Moriarty tees off in the Class 2A Joliet Central Regional on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Joliet.

La Salle-Peru's Avah Moriarty tees off in the Class 2A Joliet Central Regional. Moriarty was one of the area's top girls golfers this fall with a 49.9 average for nine holes. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Lexie Campbell

Lexi Campbell, Sr., Earlville: Campbell led the Red Raiders with a 45 average. She was the team scoring leader four times and a medalist twice. Campbell carded a 104 at the Class 1A Seneca Regional to place 10th and advance to the Sandwich Sectional where she scored a 118.

Gianna Grivetti

Gianna Grivetti, Sr., St. Bede: The 2022 NewsTribune Girls Golfer of the Year she averaged 44.9 for nine holes and 89.8 for 18 holes. She led the Bruins in scoring in every match and was a three-time medalist. Grivetti placed fourth at the Three Rivers Conference Meet and seventh at the Class 1A Rock Falls Regional with a 94. She ended her season with a 96 at the Kewanee Sectional.

Emma Kruse-Carter

Emma Kruse-Carter, Sr., Princeton: Kruse-Carter led the Tigresses with a 55.4 average. She tied for the final individual sectional berth at the Class 1A Rock Falls Regional but did not advance after the playoff.

Avah Moriarty

Avah Moriarty, Sr., La Salle-Peru: The senior was the team leader with a 49.9 average for nine holes and 93 for 18 holes. She helped L-P win its own scramble, paired with teammate Allie Thome to place second at Princeton’s Ryder Cup and took sixth at the Ottawa Invitational with a 79. She carded an 85 at the Class 2A Joliet Central Regional to advance to the O’Fallon Sectional, where she shot a 97.

Callie Schoff

Callie Schoff, Sr., Bureau Valley: Schoff led the Storm with a 50 average. She tied for 10 at the Three Rivers Conference Meet to earn second-team all-conference honors. Schoff carded a 100 at the Rock Falls Regional to advance to the Kewanee Sectional where closed out her season by shooting a 103.

Allie Thome

Allie Thome, So., La Salle-Peru: Thome made an impact in her freshman season with a 51.8 average for nine holes that ranked second on the team. She was a five-time scoring leader for the Cavaliers and paired with teammate Avah Moriarty to finish second at Princeton’s Ryder Cup. Thome shot an 89 at the Class 2A Joliet Central Regional to advance to the O’Fallon Sectional where she capped her season with a 117.