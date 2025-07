In order from left to right: Kevin Alleman (Director), James Hoehn (Nikos Argitakos/Featured Ensemble), Olivia Bergfeld (Serena McGuire), Nora Maier (Margot Chapman), Serena Rogers (Elle Woods), of the cast of Legally Blonde at State 212, plus Daniel "Day" Jones (Daniel "Day" Jones)

“Day” Jones interviews the cast of Stage 212’s Legally Blonde. Tickets are already on sale at stage212.org, and the show runs from July 11-July 27.

Like what you hear? Be sure to check out the Q Hit Music Shaw Local Radio website here.

Listen to this interview on Spotify here.