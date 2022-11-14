NewsTribune girls basketball preview: 5 players to watch in the 2022-23 season

With the 2022-23 girls basketball season kicking off today with tournaments, here’s a look at five girls basketball players in the NewsTribune area to keep an eye on this winter:

McKenna Christiansen

McKenna Christiansen, Jr., G, Hall: Christiansen was Hall’s go-to scorer last season as a sophomore and that isn’t likely to change this season. She ranked third in the area in scoring at 15.4 points per game, while also pulling down 8.3 rebounds per game, which was sixth in the area. Christiansen also is an aggressive defender, swiping 3.4 steals per game last winter.

Brooklyn Ficek

Brooklyn Ficek, Sr., PG, La Salle-Peru: Ficek will be the leader of the Cavaliers with her strong all-around game. The Wisconsin-Parkside recruit can get to the basket or shoot the 3-pointer. She led the area in scoring last season at 16.1 points per game. She’s a top-notch ball handler who can withstand pressure and create for teammates as she dished out 3 assists per game as a junior. Ficek also is a tough defender who averaged 3.7 steals per game last season.

Ava Hatton

Ava Hatton, Jr., G, Putnam County: Hatton has the capability of really lighting up the scoreboard. She averaged 15.4 points per game last season — which ranked second in the area — and accounted for 43.5 percent of her team’s points. She also contributed 4.9 rebounds, 3.7 steals, 2.2 assists and 0.7 blocks per game.

Ashlyn May

Ashlyn May, Sr., PG, Fieldcrest: The two-time NewsTribune Girls Basketball Player of the Year is a steady presence for the Knights, who finished fourth in Class 2A last season and are looking for another deep run with four starters back. She can do it all on the court as she led the team in scoring last season at 12.7 points per game, led the area in assists (4.9 per game) and was third in the area in steals (3.7 per game).

Kaitlin White (Brian Hoxsey)

Kaitlin White, Jr., G, Fieldcrest: White can shoot the lights out from 3-point range, handle the ball, create for teammates and play solid defense. She averaged 12.1 points and 2.9 assists per game last season as she helped the Knights to a 34-4 record and a fourth-place finish at state. White came up big on the biggest state, scoring 36 points in two state tournament games.