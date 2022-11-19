Boys basketball: Young La Salle-Peru squad focusing on defense this winter

The La Salle-Peru boys basketball team took a big hit to graduation with the loss of NewsTribune All-Area guard Johnny Riva along with Tyler Wrobleski, Sean Whitfield and Michael Jereb.
With those losses and a young roster that features only two seniors, the Cavaliers are focusing on defense this season.
“I feel it’s important to hit on the defensive end of the floor,” L-P coach Jim Cherveny said. “We’re really putting our time and focus into that, because we have to set the tone defensively. We have to impose our will on the defensive side.
“If we keep working more every day, we’ll keep getting better.”
Senior London Cabrera said the Cavaliers have a good combination of perimeter quickness and size inside.
“I think our team defense is going to be great,” said Cabrera, who added he focused on improving his defense in the offseason. “We have a lot of quick guys who can move fast. Our post defense is going to be good. We have a bunch of big guys down there who are strong and are going to use their bodies to their advantage.”
Offensively, Cherveny said the Cavs are focusing on the basics.
“Right now, we’re trying to keep it very simple and very fundamental,” Cherveny said. “As a coaching staff, we’re still trying to get the right guys in the right positions. We’re focusing on some core principals in the half-court offense. We’re not trying to overload them too much right now. Week to week, we’ll progress.
“I do see the ball moving quite a bit. We’ll probably run a little motion. We’ll try to get everybody involved and get everybody some touches. If the ball is moving, it’s harder to guard. We’ll try to get player movement and ball movement and see what happens.”
Junior Josh Senica is entering his third year on the varsity and was the team’s second-leading scorer last season at 10.7 points per game and leading rebounder at 9.6 per contest.
“We will have some good shooters and have a good inside game,” Senica said.
Cherveny said Senica “has the potential to be one of the better players” in the Interstate 8 Conference.
“Every year we see him get better and better,” Cherveny said. “I don’t want to put too many expectations out there for him. I want him to set his own goals and expectations of how good he can be. It depends on what he gives every single night, and I think he’s willing to give it all he’s got.”
Cabrera said he expects to score more after averaging 4.7 points per game last season while also getting his teammates involved.
Junior Seth Adams gained experience last year and averaged 4.4 points per game. Senior Tommy Hartman saw limited action last season, but Cherveny said he put in a lot of time in the offseason to develop his game.
Juniors Nolan VanDuzer and Nathan Boudreau also are expected to be contributors.
“I think we’re going to be able to move the ball very fast and very quick,” Cabrera said. “We have a lot of guys who can run the court and handle the ball under pressure. Obviously once we get it past half court, we have Josh underneath. If we get a good post entry to him, he’s going to go up and make that almost every single time.”
Cherveny said he is letting the players set goals for the season.
“Our only goal is to work hard, have a great attitude and try to get better everyday,” Cherveny said. “This year, one thing I wanted to do is kind of step back and have this be more of a player-led team. The goals are going to come from them. For years, I’ve had goals I’ve put on kids and put on teams, and I don’t always know if that’s the best thing to do.
“I’m going to take more of a backseat role and let them come up with what are things that will win us games and what are things that lose us games and what we want to accomplish.”
Cabrera said he wants the Cavs to compete well in their three tournaments, and Senica said he hopes L-P can compete for a regional title.