Henry baseball falls in sectional semifinal

The Henry-Senachwine baseball team’s season came to an end with an 8-1 loss to Delavan in a Class 1A Bloomington Sectional semifinal Wednesday at Illinois Wesleyan University.

The game was scoreless through three innings before Delavan scored a run in each the fourth and fifth innings.

Delavan pulled away with three runs in the sixth inning and three more in the top pf the seventh.

The Mallards avoided the shutout as Eric Garrison tripled and scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning on an RBI groundout by Colton Williams.

Garrison had two of Henry’s four hits.

Lance Kiesewetter and Preston Rowe had a hit each for Henry, while Mason Johnson took the loss.

The Mallards finish the season 21-11.