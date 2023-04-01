NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Henry-Senachwine’s Lance Kiesewetter

Lance Kiesewetter had a big week on the mound and at the plate for the Henry-Senachwine baseball team.
He went 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs in the Mallards’ nonconference win over Heyworth.
In a nonconference victory over Fieldcrest, he allowed two runs on two hits while striking out 13 batters in 5 1/3 innings. He also went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
“Lance has been a great leader on the field this year and has taken a big leap forward from his sophomore year,” first-year Henry-Senachwine coach Max Kirbach said. “He has started the year batting .750 through four games and is seeing the ball well.”
For his performance, Kiesewetter was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Central Bank, Witek Wealth Management and the Spring Valley, Mendota and Princeton McDonalds.
Kiesewetter answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
How old were you when you started playing baseball and how did you get into the sport?
I think I was around 5. I think I just always had a bat in my hands.
What do you like about playing baseball?
I like the way it makes you feel like a big family.
What makes you a good baseball player?
I think what makes me a good baseball player is I don’t give up.
What is your favorite sports memory?
My favorite sports memory would probably be last year when we won the regional championship.
What goals do you have for yourself and the team for the rest of the season?
My goal is to help lead the team to another regional championship. My goal for the team is for the younger players to continue to grow and develop.
If you could get advice from anyone, who would it be and why?
(Cubs manager) David Ross because I always looked up to him when I was growing up as a baseball player.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
Australia because it just seemed like a nice place to go and I’ve always wanted to see a kangaroo in the wild.
Do you have any pre-game rituals or superstitions?
I like to just sit on the bench and go through my thoughts. I like to picture my at-bats.
What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?
All of the Avengers movies.
What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?
I thought I did pretty well. There were a couple areas I probably could have done better, but all in all, I played well and our team played well.