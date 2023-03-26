March 25, 2023
NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, March 25, 2023

Princeton’s Teegan Davis places top five in three events at Top Times

By Shaw Local News Network
Teegan Davis of Princeton is the 2022 athlete of the year. (Scott Anderson)

Princeton senior Teegan Davis placed top five in three events at the Class 2A Illinois Top Times Championships on Saturday in Bloomington.

Davis was runner-up in the triple jump with a leap of 13.02 meters, placed third in the high jump at 1.93 meters and finished fifth in the long jump at 6.56 meters.

Teammates Payne Miller and Bennett Williams placed 5-6, respectively, in the shot put. Miller threw the shot put 16.02 meters, while Williams tossed it 15.26 meters.

La Salle-Peru senior Brett Aimone placed 10 in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.68 seconds.

In the girls meet, Princeton freshman Camryn Driscoll took 11th in the 400 in 1:02.03.