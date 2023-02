La Salle-Peru senior Carlie Miller (seated, center) committed to play tennis at Coe College. She was joined by her parents (seated), Roger and Rhonda, and L-P coach Aaron Guenther. Miller was a two-time NewsTribune Girls Tennis Player of the Year and a three-time state qualifier who finished with a 73-31 record in three seasons as L-P's varsity No. 1 singles player. (Photo provided by Michael Kuziel)