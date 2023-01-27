NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

The Mendota girls basketball team outscored Newman by 13 points in the fourth quarter Thursday to earn a 45-34 victory in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Mendota to snap an 11-game losing streak.
Reanna Brant had a big night with 20 points, 15 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and two assists, while Kate Jenner added 10 points and four steals for Mendota, which had lost to the Comets twice earlier this season.
Fieldcrest 55, Tremont 52: The Knights outscored the Turks 17-13 in the third quarter to take control, then made it stand up for a Heart of Illinois Conference win in Minonk.
Ashlyn May poured in 17 points, Kaitlin White had 14 and Carolyn Megow added 13 for the Knights (22-3 overall, 10-1 HOIC).
Fieldcrest returns to action at 2 p.m. Saturday at home against state-ranked Peotone (23-0).
Marquette 43, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 18: The Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game in Henry.
Kewanee 52, St. Bede 50: The Bruins rallied from a 17-point deficit to tie the game but lost in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Peru.
Ali Bosnich scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds for St. Bede, while Lily Bosnich added 12 points, four rebounds and three steals.
Orion 49, Hall 33: The Red Devils dropped a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Spring Valley.
Boys swimming
Byron 51, La Salle-Peru/Ottawa 41: Owen Phillips won two individual events and swam on a winning relay Thursday, but the Cavaliers came up short in La Salle.
Phillips won the 50-yard freestyle in 23.01 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 50.42 seconds.
He also teamed with Jonathon Neu, Andrew Gritt and Bo Weitl to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:45.09.
Boys basketball
Putnam County 53, Woodland 24: At the Tri-County Conference Tournament in Granville, the Panthers move into the consolation championship with the victory.
Wyatt Grimshaw tossed in 13 points and Jackson McDonald and Austin Mattingly had 12 each for PC.
In the first game Thursday, Midland defeated Lowpoint-Washburn 57-43 to advance to the consolation final against the Panthers.
Wrestling
At Rochelle: Princeton split a pair of duals, beating Amboy 64-6 before losing 45-32 to Rochelle.
Augustus Swanson won be decision and fall, Carlos Benavidez recorded a fall and a technical fall and Casey Etheridge won by major decision and fall for the Tigers.
Girls bowling
La Salle-Peru 3,066, Yorkville 2,,269: Christine Ricci rolled a 567 series to help the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory in Yorkville.
Kamryn Oscepinski added a 537 series for L-P.