December 09, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

By Kevin Chlum
Earlville logo

Earlville logo

Earlville’s Adam Waite nearly outscored Indian Creek himself Friday, pouring in 24 points to lead the Red Raiders to a 51-25 victory in a Little Ten Conference game in Shabbona.

Ryab Browder scored nine points and grabbed 15 rebounds for Earlville (4-4, 2-1 LTC), while Garret Cook added eight points and eight rebounds.

Roanke-Benson 46, Henry-Senachwine 36: The Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game Friday in Henry.

WRESTLING

Kewanee 72, Mendota 12: The Trojans dropped a Three Rivers Conference match Friday in Kewanee.

THURSDAY RESULTS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hall 37, Newman 18: McKenna Christiansen scored 23 points to help the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Sterling.

Princeton 56, Mendota 12: The Tigresses rolled to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory Thursday in Mendota.

Bureau Valley 47, Kewanee 40: Kate Salisbury scored 18 points to lead the Storm to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Kewanee.

Alaina Wasilewski grabbed 12 rebounds for Bureau Valley (5-4, 3-0 TRC East), which trailed 20-18 at halftime before outscoring the Boilermakers 19-12 in the third quarter.

Earlville 40, DePue 18: Madyson Olson had 24 points, six rebounds and four steals as the Red Raiders cruised to a Little Ten Conference victory in DePue.

Nevaeh Sansone added four points, five steals and 20 rebounds.

COED BOWLING

At Peru: La Salle-Peru swept St. Bede at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl.

In the boys match, Chance Hank rolled a 671 series to lead the Cavaliers to a 3,388-2,973 victory, while David Lawrence had a 627 series.

Haiden Ator led the Bruins with a 622 series and Dominic Fonderoli added a 570 series

In the girls match, Olivia Weber bowled a 667 series to help the Cavs to a 3,097-2,289 victory. Christine Ricci had a 596 series for L-P.

Maddy Fabish led St. Bede with a 492 series.

BOYS SWIMMING

Sterling 95, La Salle-Peru/Ottawa 46: Bo Weitl won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:05.2 as the Cavaliers lost in Sterling.

The Cavaliers’ 400 freestyle relay of Brian Lowery, Jonthon Neu, Griffin Sharp and Andrew Gritt won in 3:57.49.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 80, Wilbur Wright 71: DeAndre Vortes scored 28 points to lead the Eagles to a nonconference victory in Oglesby.

Henry Lorton had 14 points for IVCC (3-10), while A.J. Lee added 13 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 53, Wilbur Wright 50: Elizabeth Browder scored 13 points to help the Eagles to a nonconference victory in Oglesby.

Taylor Staton had 10 points for IVCC (2-8), while Natali Haynes and Sophie Harris contributed 10 points each.