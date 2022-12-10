NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

Earlville’s Adam Waite nearly outscored Indian Creek himself Friday, pouring in 24 points to lead the Red Raiders to a 51-25 victory in a Little Ten Conference game in Shabbona.
Ryab Browder scored nine points and grabbed 15 rebounds for Earlville (4-4, 2-1 LTC), while Garret Cook added eight points and eight rebounds.
Roanke-Benson 46, Henry-Senachwine 36: The Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game Friday in Henry.
WRESTLING
Kewanee 72, Mendota 12: The Trojans dropped a Three Rivers Conference match Friday in Kewanee.
THURSDAY RESULTS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hall 37, Newman 18: McKenna Christiansen scored 23 points to help the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Sterling.
Princeton 56, Mendota 12: The Tigresses rolled to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory Thursday in Mendota.
Bureau Valley 47, Kewanee 40: Kate Salisbury scored 18 points to lead the Storm to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Kewanee.
Alaina Wasilewski grabbed 12 rebounds for Bureau Valley (5-4, 3-0 TRC East), which trailed 20-18 at halftime before outscoring the Boilermakers 19-12 in the third quarter.
Earlville 40, DePue 18: Madyson Olson had 24 points, six rebounds and four steals as the Red Raiders cruised to a Little Ten Conference victory in DePue.
Nevaeh Sansone added four points, five steals and 20 rebounds.
COED BOWLING
At Peru: La Salle-Peru swept St. Bede at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl.
In the boys match, Chance Hank rolled a 671 series to lead the Cavaliers to a 3,388-2,973 victory, while David Lawrence had a 627 series.
Haiden Ator led the Bruins with a 622 series and Dominic Fonderoli added a 570 series
In the girls match, Olivia Weber bowled a 667 series to help the Cavs to a 3,097-2,289 victory. Christine Ricci had a 596 series for L-P.
Maddy Fabish led St. Bede with a 492 series.
BOYS SWIMMING
Sterling 95, La Salle-Peru/Ottawa 46: Bo Weitl won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:05.2 as the Cavaliers lost in Sterling.
The Cavaliers’ 400 freestyle relay of Brian Lowery, Jonthon Neu, Griffin Sharp and Andrew Gritt won in 3:57.49.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
IVCC 80, Wilbur Wright 71: DeAndre Vortes scored 28 points to lead the Eagles to a nonconference victory in Oglesby.
Henry Lorton had 14 points for IVCC (3-10), while A.J. Lee added 13 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
IVCC 53, Wilbur Wright 50: Elizabeth Browder scored 13 points to help the Eagles to a nonconference victory in Oglesby.
Taylor Staton had 10 points for IVCC (2-8), while Natali Haynes and Sophie Harris contributed 10 points each.