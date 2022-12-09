NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

The Hall and Mendota boys basketball teams won Thursday in the Colmone Classic in Spring Valley.
Mac Resetich scored 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Red Devils to a 60-48 victory over Bureau Valley.
Cooper Balensiefen had 16 points to lead the Storm.
Rafa Romero had a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds to help the Trojans to a 65-58 victory over St. Bede. Cale Strouss scored 16 points for Mendota, while Izaiah Nanez added 14 points.
Isaiah Hart paced the Bruins with 20 points, while Callan Hueneburg had 13 points, and Connor Brown added 12.
In Thursday’s final game, Stillman Valley edged Fieldcrest 60-57.
Brady Ruestman scored 18 points for the Knights, while Landon Modro had 13 points, and Jordan Heider contributed 11.
On Friday, La Salle-Peru will play Rock Falls at 5 p.m. followed by the semifinals — Princeton vs. Marquette and Putnam County vs. Pontiac.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hall 37, Newman 18: McKenna Christiansen scored 23 points Thursday to help the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Sterling.
Princeton 56, Mendota 12: The Tigresses rolled to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory Thursday in Mendota.
Bureau Valley 47, Kewanee 40: Kate Salisbury scored 18 points to lead the Storm to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory Thursday in Kewanee.
Alaina Wasilewski grabbed 12 rebounds for Bureau Valley (5-4, 3-0 TRC East), which trailed 20-18 at halftime before outscoring the Boilermakers 19-12 in the third quarter.
Earlville 40, DePue 18: Madyson Olson had 24 points, six rebounds and four steals as the Red Raiders cruised to a Little Ten Conference victory Thursday in DePue.
Nevaeh Sansone added four points, five steals and 20 rebounds.
COED BOWLING
At Peru: La Salle-Peru swept St. Bede on Thursday at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl.
In the boys match, Chance Hank rolled a 671 series to lead the Cavaliers to a 3,388-2,973 victory, while David Lawrence had a 627 series.
Haiden Ator led the Bruins with a 622 series, and Dominic Fonderoli added a 570 series
In the girls match, Olivia Weber bowled a 667 series to help the Cavs to a 3,097-2,289 victory. Christine Ricci had a 596 series for L-P.
Maddy Fabish led St. Bede with a 492 series.
BOYS SWIMMING
Sterling 95, La Salle-Peru/Ottawa 46: Bo Weitl won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:05.2 on Thursday as the Cavaliers lost in Sterling.
The Cavaliers’ 400 freestyle relay of Brian Lowery, Jonthon Neu, Griffin Sharp and Andrew Gritt won in 3:57.49.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
IVCC 80, Wilbur Wright 71: DeAndre Vortes scored 28 points Thursday to lead the Eagles to a nonconference victory in Oglesby.
Henry Lorton had 14 points for IVCC (3-10), while A.J. Lee added 13 points.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
IVCC 53, Wilbur Wright 50: Elizabeth Browder scored 13 points Thursday to help the Eagles to a nonconference victory in Oglesby.
Taylor Staton had 10 points for IVCC (2-8), while Natali Haynes and Sophie Harris contributed 10 points each.