December 01, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

Putnam County boys basketball edges Peoria Christian

By Brian Hoxsey
The Putnam County boys basketball team trailed after one quarter and at halftime but rallied to beat Peoria Christian 52-51 in the Panthers’ home opener in Granville.

The Panthers trailed the Chargers 15-11 after the first quarter and 25-24 at the intermission before holding a 42-41 lead heading to the fourth quarter .

Putnam County (5-1) was led by Jackson McDonald’s game-high 22 points. Austin Mattingly added 14 points, while Andrew Pyszka chipped in 10.

Byron 78, Mendota 56: The host Tigers opened their season by making 16 shots from beyond the arc in the nonconference victory over the Trojans in Byron.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mendota 46, St. Bede 43: Katie Jenner had 15 points, six steals and three assists to lead the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory Thursday in Peru.

Reanna Brant added 10 points, 14 rebounds and five steals for Mendota.

Fieldcrest 72, Tri-Valley 28: The undefeated and Associated Press Class 2A No. 2-ranked Knights rolled to a Heart of Illinois Conference win in their home opener on Thursday in Minonk.

Fieldcrest led 21-6 after the opening quarter, 32-20 at halftime and 64-24 heading to the fourth

Fieldcrest (8-0, 2-0) placed four players in double figures, led by Ashlyn May’s game-high 17 points. Kaitlin White and Macy Gochanour each recorded 13 points, while Carolyn Megow chipped in 10.

Bureau Valley 46, Newman 28: Kate Salisbury scored 19 points Thursday to lead the Storm to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Manlius.

Taylor Neuhalfen scored 10 points — all in the second half — for Bureau Valley (4-2 overall, 2-0 TRC East).

Seneca 51, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 19: The Fighting Irish led the Mallards 14-2 after one quarter and 37-11 at halftime of the Tri-County Conference contest in Henry.

Serena 59, Earlville 21: The Red Raiders fell to the Huskers in both team’s Little Ten Conference opener in Earlville.

Earlville (3-4, 0-1) was led by Madyson Olson’s nine points and six steals, while Nevaeh Sanson added four points.

Hiawatha 33, DePue 20: The Little Giants fell in the Little Ten Conference opener in Kirkland.

Indian Creek 56, LaMoille 21: The Lions trailed 17-9 after one quarter and 32-15 at halftime of their Little Ten Conference loss in Shabbona.

WRESTLING

Amboy 36, Putnam County-Hall 18; Sterling Newman 42, Putnam County-Hall 18: The Panthers dropped dual matches against the Clippers and Comets in Amboy.

Putnam County-Hall’s Elijah Leota recorded a pair of victories via pinfall at 220 pounds, defeating his Amboy opponent in 28 seconds and his Newman counterpart in 25 seconds.

Princeton 61, Erie-Prophetstown 18; Princeton 66, Morrison 9: The Tigers rolled to Three Rivers Conference dual wins over the Panthers and Mustangs in Erie.

Double winners for Princeton were Andrew Peacock (pinfall in 3:25; pinfall in 46 seconds) at 126, Carlos Benavidez (16-7 decision; 7-6 decision) and Casey Etheridge (pinfall in 53 seconds; 8-1 decision) at 152.

Winning single bouts were John Bussard (8-4 decision) at 106, Augustus Swanson (pinfall in 1:38) at 113, Kaydin Gibson (pinfall in 1:05) at 120, Ace Christiansen (pinfall in 3:35), Augie Christiansen (pinfall in 2:27), Carson Etheridge (pinfall in 34 seconds) at 170 and Cade Odell (pinfall in 1:53) at 285.

BOYS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,473, Ottawa 2,890: Ethan Picco rolled a 615 series Thursday to help the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory in Ottawa.

Chance Hank bowled a 614 for L-P, while David Lawrence added a 613.

JUNIOR COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Milwaukee Area Tech 97, Illinois Valley 74: The Eagles fell on the road to the Stormers.

JUNIOR COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Milwaukee Area Tech 79, Illinois Valley 53: The Eagles dropped the road contest to the Stormers.