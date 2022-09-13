NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, Sept. 12

The St. Bede volleyball team defeated Princeton, 25-23, 25-23, in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match Monday in Princeton.
For St. Bede (4-7, 2-1 TRC East), Amanda Wocjik had 21 assists and two kills, Ella Hermes had eight digs, and Emily Robbins had seven kills and five digs.
Natasha Faber-Fox had 10 assists, nine points and five digs for the Tigresses (3-7, 2-1 TRC East), while Olivia Gartin added seven kills, four points and an ace.
Putnam County def. Hall, 25-13, 25-18: Tori Balma had 19 assists, six kills, three digs and an ace Monday to help the Panthers to a nonconference victory over the Red Devils in Granville.
Ava Hatton had 12 kills, six digs, six points and a block for PC (8-4), while Maggie Richetta added nine points and seven kills.
Earlville def. Mooseheart, 30-28, 25-12: Mady Olson and Nevaeh Sansone had five kills each Monday as the Red Raiders won a nonconference match in Earlville.
Brooklyn Guelde had nine assists for Earlville.
Yorkville def. La Salle-Peru, 25-14, 25-15: Marissa Sanchez had seven digs as the Cavaliers fell in a nonconference match Monday in Yorkville.
Addison Urbanski added eight points and two aces for L-P.
GIRLS GOLF
La Salle-Peru 167, Sandwich 185: Avah Moriarty shot a 50 to earn medalist honors for the Cavaliers at Edgebrook Golf Course in Sandwich.
Allie Thome added a 51 for L-P. Both teams had only three golfers.
At Pontiac: Fieldcrest’s Audrey Haugens shot a 96 to place 15th in the Pontiac Invitational on Monday at Wolf Creek Golf Course.
The Knights carded a 448 to place eighth among the 12 teams.
BOYS GOLF
Henry-Senachwine 186, Seneca 200: Ayden Malavolti shot a 43 on Monday to earn medalist honors as the Mallards won a Tri-County Conference match at Edgewood Park Golf Club in McNabb.
Also scoring for Henry were Carson Rowe (44), Jacob Miller (48) and Lance Kiesewetter (51).
At Lena: Amboy co-op’s Wes Wilson shot a 37 to earn medalist honors in a triangular Monday at Coach’s Golf & Grill.
Hayden Wittenauer added a 44 for the Clippers, who didn’t have a full team.
BOYS SOCCER
Earlville 4, DePue-Hall 3: Diego Vazquez scored three goals Monday to lead the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory in Earlville.
Ryan Browder had a goal and an assist for Earlville, while Griffin Cook had two assists.
Francisco Moreno, Gabriel Cano and Osvaldo Morales each scored for the Little Giants, while Juan Raya made 12 saves.
Yorkville 3, Mendota 1: Izaiah Nanez scored a goal as the Trojans lost a nonconference game Monday in Yorkville.
Mendota is 11-2.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Elgin def. IVCC, 17-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21: Grace Landers had 18 assists and 11 digs Monday as the Eagles lost a nonconference match in Elgin.
Ella Sibert put down 10 kills for IVCC (1-9).