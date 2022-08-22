NewsTribune volleyball preview capsules

Here’s a look at volleyball teams throughout the NewsTribune area with the season set to open today:
Putnam County
Coach: Amy Bell
Last year’s record: 18-17-2
Top returning players: Tori Balma, Sr., S; Maggie Richetta, Jr., MH; Ava Hatton, Jr., OH; Avery Moutray, Jr., OH
Top newcomers:
Worth noting: The Panthers have a strong foundation with four starters returning in Balma, Richetta, Hatton and Moutray. Balma was one of the area’s most well rounded players last fall, averaging 6.5 assists, 1.8 digs, 1.6 kills and 1.5 points per set, while Richetta put down a team-best 2.9 kills per set. The Panthers don’t have their libero set in stone yet, but Sarah Johnson, Salina Breckenridge, Maddie Weger and Cate Trovero will be in the mix in the back row. “I feel like one of our major strengths this year will be our leadership,” Bell said. “Four of our six starters started on the varsity last year, so I am excited to see them welcome a couple new players and hopefully start where we left off last year. I think that this group of girls will be very smart on the court and work well together.” Bell said the Panthers hope to finish near the top of the Tri-County Conference and compete for a regional title.
Mendota
Coach: Nicci Gibson
Last year’s record: 21-15, 7-5 TRC East
Top returning players: Reanna Brant, Jr., MH; Katie Jenner, Sr., S
Top newcomers: Laylie Denault, Fr., OH; Lily Leifheit, Jr., DS; Anna Ramirez, Jr., DS; Ryleigh Sondgeroth, S/DS; Emma Schultz, Sr., OH/RH; Naitzy Garcia, Sr., RH; Karsyn Klatt, Sr., RH/OH; Grace Wasmer, Jr., MH; Emma Pierce, Jr., RH
Worth noting: The Spikers lost a talented group of seniors from last year’s team with only Brant and Jenner returning with significant experience. “I am working with a whole new lineup and team this year,” Gibson said. “I lost most of starting lineup in our senior group last year. We are a young team with minimal varsity experience.” Brant will be relied on as a big hitter, while Denault makes the jump from junior high to varsity and will play all around. Schultz, Garcia and Klatt will play big roles up front. “Our strengths come from our senior leadership and guidance on and off the court,” Gibson said. “The girls work very hard during practice and are willing to try new things and be flexible. It will be a fun and exciting year full of growth and learning.” Gibson said MHS hopes to win the TRC East.
Princeton
Coach: Andy Puck
Last year’s record: 29-7-3, 10-2 TRC East
Top returning players: Olivia Gartin, Sr., MH; Isa Ibarra, Sr., DS; Morgan Foes, Jr., RS
Top newcomers: Lily Keutzer, Sr., OH; Caitlin Meyer, Jr., S; Natasha Faber-Fox, Jr., S; Anagrace Isaacson, Jr., RS; Morgan Richards, Jr., MH; Chrissy Sierens, Jr., MH; Myah Fox, Jr., L; Elle Hart, So., OH/RS
Worth noting: The Tigresses graduated a large group of seniors, including two four-year starters and several three-year starters, that helped PHS to its first regional title in a decade. Gartin (222 kills last year) is the only player returning who saw significant action last season, while Foes played in some key moments in the sectional semifinal. With the graduation of four-year setter Katie Bates, the 2021 NewsTribune Volleyball Player of the Year, Princeton is moving to a 6-2 with Meyer and Faber-Fox handling the setting duties. “I’ve heard people say things about rebuilding,” Puck said. “I don’t like the word rebuild because to me it makes it sound like this group is not athletic, they’re not volleyballers. To me, it just means it wasn’t their time yet, and now it’s their time.”
Bureau Valley
Coach: Caitlyn DeMay
Last year’s record: 13-19-1, 6-6 TRC East
Top returning players: Kate Salisbury, Jr., S; Emma Stabler, Jr., OH/DS; Ella Thacker, Jr., OH/MH, Jessica Fisher, Sr., MH; Nikki Kerber, Sr., DS
Top new players: Alaina Wasilewski, Sr., MH; Mallory Endress, Sr., DS; Annabelle Myong, Jr., OS/MH; Katelyn Stoller, Jr., DS; Addison Wessell, Jr., DS; Callie Michlig, Jr., DS; Meghan Kalapp, Jr., DS; Josie Eldefson, Jr., RS; Keely Lawson, Fr., MH
Worth noting: The Storm return some young players who played key roles last season and will team with seniors Kerber and Fisher to form the backbone of the team as it looks to improve. Salisbury had 358 assists and earned Second-Team All-TRC last season, while Stabler had 171 kills and 140 digs last fall. Bureau Valley has the benefit of height with the addition of 6-foot-1 Wasilewski, who was hurt last year, and 5-10 Lawson to go along with Stacker (5-9), Thacker (5-9), who averaged 0.6 blocks per set last year, Fisher (5-11), Myong (5-9) and junior Josie Edlefson (5-8), which gives the Storm an average height of 5-9 across the line. “We were a young team last year,” DeMay said. “We are looking forward to building and maximizing our efforts on the volleyball court. This is going to be a fun and exciting season of BV volleyball.”
Earlville
Coach: Tonya Scherer
Last year’s record: 26-11, 9-1 LTC
Top returning players: Lexie Campbell, Sr.; Naveah Sansone, Jr..; Mady Olson, Jr..; Brooklyn Guelde, Jr..
Top newcomers: Ryleigh Dixon, Jr.; Layla Tirevold, Jr.; Emily Harness, Jr.
Worth noting: The Red Raiders graduated a solid group of six players from last year’s team, but do return some key players. Guelde (230 points, 47 aces last season) takes over as the team’s setter, while Olson (205 digs, 170 points, 41 kills) and Sansone (139 kills) return at outside hitter. Campbell will be counted on for leadership. “We are young and quite inexperienced as a varsity team,” Scherer said. “However, this group of girls played together last year and had an outstanding season. Playing together has allowed them to get to know one another on the court, which is a huge plus. They are a very athletic group of girls who have a lot of talent and a huge desire to win. I am excited to see them grow as individuals and also as a team this season.” Sansone, Olson and Dixon will anchor the front row, while Campbell and Hannah Pfaff also will contribute. Harness and Tirevold will play in the back row. Scherer said Earlville hopes to finish near the top of the Little Ten Conference.
Fieldcrest
Coach: Cathy Sanders
Last season: 26-6, 9-3 HOIC
Top returners: Zoe Dye, Sr., OH; Ashlyn May, Sr., OH; Carolyn Megow, Sr., DS/OH; Aliah Celis, Jr., DS; Bella Fortner, Jr., S; Kaylin Reints Jr., MH; Allie Weisenhofer, Jr., OH.
Key newcomers: Kate White Jr., S/OH, Lyla Armstrong, So., OH; Riley Burton, Fr.; Macy Gochanour, Fr., S; Pru Mangan, Fr., S.
Worth noting: The Knights will be without three standouts — Ella Goodrich, Kaya Buchanan and Krystin Schwartz — from last year’s regional finalists, but three perhaps bigger stars return. Weisenhofer (229 kills, 34 aces, 153 digs) was a unanimous All-HOIC First-Team and NewsTribune All-Area pick, May was honorable mention all-area and Fortner was among the area leaders in assists. The trio will be the leaders of this team both on and off the court as it tries for its sixth regional crown in the last nine seasons, but first since 2018.
Henry-Senachwine
Coach: Rita Self
Last year’s record: 19-10, 5-3 TCC
Top returning players: Catherine Miller, Sr., OH/S; Gabby Garcia, Sr., L; Abbie Stanbary, Jr., MH; Lauren Harbison, So., DS/S; Mikayla Frawley, Sr., DS
Top newcomers: Talur Homann, Sr., OH; Kaitlyn Anderson, So., MH/S; Harper Schrock, Fr., RH; Brooklyn Thompson, Fr., RH
Worth noting: The Mallards lost some top-notch players with the graduation of Nakeita Kessling (NewsTribune All-Area, area kills leader) and Hope Self (over 1,000 career assists) but do return a solid group of players looking to fill the void. Returners Miller and Harbison will help fill the setter role along with Anderson, who saw some varsity time as a middle hitter near the end of last season. The Mallards have many options at hitter with Miller and Homann on the outside, Stanbary and Anderson in the middle and Schrock and Thomas on the right side. Garcia will lead an experienced back row. “(Our goals are) to find some new leaders after losing a strong senior class from last season who put up some big numbers and create some synergy in our front line with the many options we will have,” Self said. “We have a very athletic team this season with many girls who can help out in multiple positions. We have a strong back row returning from last season.”