2022 NewsTribune Baseball All-Area Team

First Team
P — Mason Johnson, Henry-Senachwine, Jr.
Johnson played a key role in the Mallards’ 21-win season that included a regional championship. Johnson, who pitched 61 1/3 innings, had the second-most wins in the area at 7-2 and also ranked top 10 in ERA (1.94) and strikeouts (57). He also had two saves and hit .293 with 32 runs and 13 RBIs.
P — Jackson McDonald, Putnam County, Jr.
McDonald was perfect on the bump with a 6-0 record. McDonald, who pitched 48 1/3 innings, was top 10 in the area in ERA (1.88) and strikeouts (64). The First-Team All-Tri-County Conference pick also was a force at the plate as he led the area in RBIs (34) and triples (5) while also hitting .333 with seven doubles, a home run and 29 runs for the 27-win Panthers.
P — Sam Rouse, Bureau Valley, Jr.
Rouse was a workhorse for the Storm, pitching 57 2/3 innings and leading the area in wins with an 8-1 record. He was third in the area in ERA (1.82) and was tied for sixth in strikeouts (64). The unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division pick helped BV upset its way to a regional final appearance.
P — Julius Sanchez, La Salle-Peru, Sr.
The University of Illinois signee overpowered hitters, striking out an area-best 95 batters in 48 2/3 innings. He was 5-2 with a 2.59 ERA for the Cavaliers. At the plate, he hit .315 with four home runs, 22 RBIs and 19 runs. He was All-Interstate 8 Conference.
P — Drake Smith, Putnam County, Sr.
Smith was dominant on the mound, recording the area’s best ERA at 1.37. He also was top three in the area in wins with a 6-2 record and strikeouts with 84 in 66 2/3 innings. The First-Team All-Tri-County Conference pick was top 10 in the area in RBIs (32) and runs (29) to help PC to a regional title.
C — Kyler Lapp, Hall, Jr.
Lapp was solid behind the plate and at the plate for the Red Devils. He was second in the area in RBIs at 33 and also was top 10 in the area in batting average (.393) and doubles (11). The unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division pick also had 15 runs, nine stolen bases and a home run.
IF — Andrew Pyszka, Putnam County, Jr.
The NewsTribune Baseball Player of the Year was an all-around offensive threat for PC. He led the area in batting average (.512), doubles (16), runs (63) and steals (49), was second in home runs (5) and top 10 in triples (2) and RBIs (30). He was the Tri-County Conference Player of the Year and Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 1A All State.
IF — Jack Scheri, La Salle-Peru, Sr.
Scheri did it all offensively for the Cavaliers as he was top 10 in the area in home runs (4), runs (29) and steals (25) while leading the team ins RBIs (23) to go along with seven doubles. He was All-Interstate 8 Conference.
IF — Krew Bond, Mendota, Jr.
Bond was one of the area’s top hitters as he ranked second in batting average (.500). He had a .629 on-base percentage, hit four home runs, six doubles and a triple, scored 22 runs and drove in 15 runs. He was unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.
IF — Carter Salisbury, Bureau Valley, Sr.
Salisbury was one of the Storm’s top offensive weapons as he was top 10 in the area in average (.405), triples (2), runs (31) and steals (29). He also had 24 RBIs and six doubles. Salisbury was unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.
OF — Mac Resetich, Hall, Jr.
Resetich displayed power and speed as Hall’s leadoff hitter. He led the area in home runs (7) and was second in runs (40) and triples (4). He also was top 10 in the area in batting average (.412), RBIs (31) and steals (31). Resetich was First-Team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.
OF — Eric Garrison, Henry-Senachwine, Sr.
Garrison was key to the Mallards’ high scoring offense as he ranked top 10 in the area in RBIs (31) and runs (30). He also hit .378 and was top 10 in the area in doubles (8) and steals (24). He helped the Mallards to a regional title.
OF — Matt Lucas, Princeton, Sr.
Lucas was a top offensive weapon for the Tigers. He tied for second on the team in batting average (.370) and led the team with two home runs and 16 runs driven in. The First-Team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division pick helped PHS to a 10-7 record.
UT — Lance Kiesewetter, Henry-Senachwine, So.
Kiesewetter did it all to help the Mallards to 21 wins and a regional title. He tied for the area lead in doubles (16) and was top 10 in average (.447), home runs (3) and RBIs (30). He was third in the area in strikeouts with 76 in 40 2/3 innings. He struck out 17 in a complete game in the regional final.
Second Team
P — Troy Petty, Putnam County, Jr.
P — Mason Lynch, La Salle-Peru, Jr.
P — Ethan Plym, Hall, Sr.
P — Danny Cihocki, Princeton, Jr.
C — Sam Wright, Bureau Valley, Jr.
C — Nicholas Currie, Putnam County, Jr.
IF — Ryan Brucker, Princeton, Jr.
IF — Troy Westerdahl, Henry-Senachwine, Sr.
IF — Luke Story, St. Bede, Sr.
IF — Bryar Keller, Earlville, Sr.
OF — Preston Rowe, Henry-Senachwine, So.
OF — Clayton Shirley, Fieldcrest, Sr.
OF — Augie Christiansen, Princeton, Jr.
UT — Seth Adams, La Salle-Peru, So.