NewsTribune area final boys track and field leaderboard

A look at the top times, distances and heights by boys track and field athletes in the NewsTribune area this spring:
100
|Athlete
|Time
|Fortney (St. Bede)
|10.66
|Fogarty (Princeton)
|10.83
|Hunter (La Salle-Peru)
|11.04
|Bell (La Salle-Peru)
|11.52
|Harp/Thompson (Princeton)
|11.68
200
|Athlete
|Time
|Fogarty (Princeton)
|22.0
|Fortney (St. Bede)
|22.13
|Hunter (La Salle-Peru)
|23.04
|Bell (La Salle-Peru)
|23.92
|Thompson (Princeton)
|24.13
400
|Athlete
|Time
|Shaver (St. Bede)
|52.53
|House (Bureau Valley)
|53.87
|George (La Salle-Peru)
|54.48
|M. Williams (Princeton)
|54.66
|Billhorn (Amboy co-op)
|55.2
800
|Athlete
|Time
|House (Bureau Valley)
|2:00.97
|Stoeger (Fieldcrest)
|2:02.7
|Scott (Fieldcrest)
|2:06.76
|Krischel (Fieldcrest)
|2:10.43
|Roth (Bureau Valley)
|2:12.57
1,600
|Athlete
|Time
|Stoeger (Fieldcrest)
|4:
|Loftus (Amboy co-op)
|4:45.65
|Krischel (Fieldcrest)
|4:54.83
|McNinch (Amboy co-op)
|4:55.23
|Beard (La Salle-Peru)
|4:56.26
3,200
|Athlete
|Time
|Stoeger (Fieldcrest)
|9:50.52
|Loftus (Amboy co-op)
|10:00.34
|McNinch (Amboy co-op)
|10:39.8
|Beard (La Salle-Peru)
|10:50.81
|Hartman (La Salle-Peru)
|11:05.18
110 hurdles
|Athlete
|Time
|Aimone (La Salle-Peru)
|15.17
|Englehaupt (Hall)
|17.24
|Green (Henry-Midland)
|18.18
|Horner (Bureau Valley)
|18.46
|Kelson (Mendota)
|19.17
300 hurdles
|Athlete
|Time
|Aimone (La Salle-Peru)
|43.22
|Lawler (St. Bede)
|43.65
|Englehaupt (Hall)
|44.19
|Kelson (Mendota)
|46.12
|Curran (La Salle-Peru)
|47.28
4x100 relay
|Team
|Time
|PHS (Davis, Thompson, Harp, Fogarty)
|43.18
|SBA (Shaver, Hunter, Cain, Fortney)
|44.7
|L-P (Aimone, Becket, Bell, Hunter)
|45.32
|Amboy co-op (Yonos, Billhorn, Schwamberger, Murphy)
|47.56
|BV (Goosens, Davis, Shane, Entas)
|47.82
4x200 relay
|Team
|Time
|PHS (Wallace, Thompson, Harp, Fogarty)
|1:33.77
|L-P (Bell, Hunter, Delgado, Becket)
|1:37.67
|Amboy co-op (Yonos, Billhorn, Schwamberger, Murphy)
|1:38.75
|BV (Goosens, Davis, Shane, Entas)
|1:41.59
|FHS (Scott, Krichel, Stoeger, Wright)
|1:41.8
4x400 relay
|Team
|Time
|SBA (Grob, Lawler, Makransky, Shaver)
|3:39.06
|L-P (Hunter, George, Ruppert, Becket)
|3:42
|FHS (Johnson, Scott, Krischel, Stoeger)
|3:46.14
|BV (House, Pinter, Goosens, Roth)
|3:47.14
|Amboy co-op (Billhorn, Yonos, Schwamberger, Murphy)
|3:49.92
4x800 relay
|Team
|Time
|SBA (Marincic, Pineda, Grob, Arkins)
|9:07.05
|L-P (Beard, Hartman, Lehn, Rynke)
|9:18.01
|Amboy (McNinch, Horner, Lundquist, Loftus)
|9:18.82
|FHS (Krischel, Buchanan, Torres, Scott)
|9:21.54
|BV (Roth, Stodghill, Entas, House)
|9:28.19
Long jump
|Athlete
|Distance
|Davis (Princeton)
|22-6
|Bell (La Salle-Peru)
|21-0 1/4
|Hunter (La Salle-Peru)
|20-7 1/4
|Thompson (Princeton)
|19-8 1/4
|Shaver (St. Bede)
|19-7 1/2
Triple jump
|Athlete
|Distance
|Davis (Princeton)
|43-9 1/4
|Hunter (La Salle-Peru)
|42-4 3/4
|Z. Bosi (Hall)
|41-9 1/2
|Becket (La Salle-Peru)
|39-4 1/2
|Makransky (St. Bede)
|36-7 3/4
High jump
|Athlete
|Height
|Davis (Princeton)
|6-8
|Lawler (St. Bede)
|6-4
|M. Williams (Princeton)
|6-0
|Shaver (St. Bede)
|5-10
|Englehaupt (Hall)
|5-8
Pole vault
|Athlete
|Height
|Savitch (Hall)
|11-6
|Makransky (St. Bede)
|10-2
|Davis (Princeton)
|10-0
|Peacock (Princeton)
|10-0
|Nugnes (Hall)
|9-0
Discus
|Athlete
|Distance
|B. Williams (Princeton)
|156-6 1/4
|Sundberg (Amboy co-op)
|132-9
|Miller (Princeton)
|127-11 3/4
|Pohl (Amboy co-op)
|125-2 3/4
|Morris (Princeton)
|122-10 1/2
Shot put
|Athlete
|Distance
|Miller (Princeton)
|53-0 1/4
|Harp (Princeton)
|51-3 3/4
|B. Williams (Princeton)
|50-7 3/4
|Keinath (Henry-Midland)
|45-8 1/2
|Pohl (Amboy co-op)
|44-5 3/4