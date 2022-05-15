Roundup: L-P softball sweeps doubleheader

The La Salle-Peru softball team had 29 hits and scored 20 runs Saturday to sweep a nonconference doubleheader at Rockford Auburn.
The Cavaliers won the first game 10-1 and the second game 10-4.
In the opener, Callie Mertes went 4 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, Ava Lannen doubled twice and drove in three runs and Maddy Pangrcic hit a home run.
Evin Becker earned the win, giving up one run on six hits with nine strikeouts and four walks in a complete game.
In the second game, Marissa Sanchez went 3 for 3 with a home run, two doubles, four RBIs and two runs, while Pangrcic homered, drove in two runs and scored two runs.
Chloe Mitchell was the winning pitcher for L-P (21-4), allowing two runs on three hits with three strikeouts and a walk in five innings.
BOYS TENNIS
At Rochelle
La Salle-Peru placed second at the Interstate Eight Conference Tournament on Saturday.
L-P’s No. 1 doubles team of Joe Pohar and Andrew Bollis, No. 2 doubles team of Traeger Abens and Ethan Picco and No. 1 singles player Adam Kasperski each placed second.
BASEBALL
St. Bede 13, Orion 3 (6 inn.)
Colin Nave doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run Saturday to lead the Bruins to a victory in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Peru.
Tyreke Fortney was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for St. Bede (6-18), while John Brady drove in three runs and scored a run.
Alex Ankiewicz was the winning pitcher, giving up one run on four hits with three strikeouts and a walk in four innings.
Putnam County 11, Woodland 0 (5 inn.)
Andrew Pyszka went 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs Saturday to help the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Streator.
Chris Uzella was 2 for 2 with a double, a run and an RBI for PC (23-8, 11-3 TCC), while Troy Petty went 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI.
Uzella also earned the win on the mound, allowing two hits with four strikeouts and a walk in four innings.
Princeton 10, Rockridge 9
Ean Compton went 3 for 4 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI on Saturday as the Tigers earned a Three Rivers Conference crossover victory in Princeton.
Augie Christiansen was 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs and an RBI for PHS (10-6), while Danny Cihocki went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.
Matt Lucas earned the win in relief.
Sandwich 9, Hall 5
Mac Resetich tripled twice, drove in two runs and scored two runs Saturday as the Red Devils lost a nonconference game in Spring Valley.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
At El Paso
Fieldcrest senior Mason Stoeger ran a season best 4:27.49 on Saturday to win the 1,600 meters at the El Paso-Gridley Last Chance Open.
Also for the Knights, who placed 13th among 16 teams, Michael Scott placed fourth in the 800 in a personal best 2:06.76.