Roundup: Princeton girls track places second in Three Rivers Meet

Lexi Bohms and Miyah Fox each won an event Thursday to help the Princeton girls track and field team to a second-place finish at the Three Rivers Conference Meet at Bureau Valley High School in Manlius.
Sherrard racked up 176 points to win the meet with the Tigresses notching 92. St. Bede (46) was sixth, Bureau Valley (30) was ninth and Hall (21) was 11th. Mendota did not score.
Bohms won the 3,200 meters in a personal record time of 13:07.51. She also ran a PR to place third in the 1,600 in 6:08.89.
Fox won the 100 hurdles in 16.7 seconds, a new PR, while taking third in the 200 in 28.1 seconds.
Jenna Loftus was runner-up in the 300 hurdles in a PR of 52.36 seconds for the Tigresses.
For St. Bede, Anna Lopez won the long jump with a PR leap of 16 feet, 4 inches. She also placed second in the 100 in 13.33 seconds and second in the triple jump at 33-8.
Bureau Valley’s Ashley Nordstrom placed third in the 100 hurdles in 18.45 seconds and placed fourth in the pole vault by clearing 6-6.
Hall had a pair of fifth-place finishes with Molly Dalzot in the triple jump (31-4 ½) and the 4x100 relay (55.63) of Victoria Ullrich, Promise Giacometti, Jennifer Casford and Dalzot.
At Pecatonica
Elly Jones placed top four in four events Thursday to help the Amboy co-op to a fourth-place finish at the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference Meet.
Jones won the 100 hurdles in 16.89 seconds and the triple jump with a leap of 34-8 ½. Jones also placed second in the long jump (15-4 ¼) and third in the 300 hurdles in 50.54 seconds.
Lauren Althaus took second in the 400 (1:03.95) and third in the 200 (27.83) for the Clippers.
COED TRACK AND FIELD
At Shabbona
The Earlville girls and boys teams each finished sixth among six teams in the Little Ten Conference Meet on Thursday.
In the girls meet, Isabella Harp placed fourth in the shot put at 23-6 ¼ and the discus at 71-4 ¼.
In the boys meet, Matt Kuter placed fifth in the long jump at 15-7.
GIRLS SOCCER
La Salle-Peru 1, Sterling 1
Danica Scoma scored for the Cavaliers as they played to a draw with the Golden Warriors in a nonconference game Thursday in La Salle.
WOMEN’S SOFTBALL
At Oglesby
IVCC was swept by Highland in an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader Thursday, losing 11-2 and 8-2 in nine innings.