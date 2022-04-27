Roundup: Henry-Senachwine softball edges Putnam County

Hope Self went 3 for 4 with a triple, a double and two RBIs on Tuesday as the Henry-Senachwine softball team held off Putnam County for a 5-4 victory in a Tri-County Conference game in Granville.
Mackenzie Hartwig was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI for the Mallards, while Lauren Harbison was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Harbison earned the win in the circle, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits with six strikeouts and two walks in a complete game.
Maddie Weger went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI for the Panthers, who scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh before a groundout ended the game.
Tori Balma drove in two runs for PC, while Kara Staley took the loss in the circle.
La Salle-Peru 15, Sycamore 1 (5 inn.)
Avah Lannen and Evin Becker each drove in three runs and scored twice Tuesday as the Cavaliers rolled to an Interstate Eight Conference victory in Sycamore.
Maddy Pangrcic doubled, scored three runs and drove in a run for L-P (14-0, 6-0 I8), while Ava Lambert doubled, had two RBIs and a run.
Chloe Mitchell was the winning pitcher, allowing one unearned run on two hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
Princeton 10, Mendota 5
Mckenzie Hecht tripled, doubled, drove in three runs and scored two runs Tuesday to lead the Tigresses to a victory in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Mendota.
Hannah Muehlschlegel and Kelsea Klingenberg each went 3 for 5 with Muehlschlegel scoring three runs and Klingenberg scoring two.
Katie Bates threw a complete game for PHS (13-2, 7-0 TRC East), giving up four runs (one earned) on eight hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Zoe Finley went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs for the Trojans, while Paige Manning was 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run.
Manning also took the loss in the circle for MHS (8-6, 4-4).
Serena 12, Earlville 5
Hannah Pfaff was 3 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs Tuesday as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Serena.
Brooklyn Guelde took the loss in the circle for Earlville (6-6, 3-3 LTC).
GIRLS SOCCER
Mendota 1, Winnebago 1
Selina Hernandez scored a goal Tuesday as the Trojans played to a draw in Winnebago.
Naitzy Garcia made seven saves for MHS.
BOYS TENNIS
Rochelle 3, La Salle-Peru 2
The Cavaliers took the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles matches but fell short in an Interstate Eight Conference match Tuesday in Rochelle.
At No. 1 doubles, Joe Pohar and Andrew Bollis won 6-2, 4-6, 11-9, while Traeger Abens and Ethan Picco won 7-5, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
BASEBALL
Serena 17, Earlville 2 (4 inn.)
Bryar Keller went 2 for 2 with a run Tuesday as the Red Raiders fell in a Little Ten Conference game in Serena.
Griffin Cook took the loss for Earlville (2-10, 1-6, LTC).
MEN’S BASEBALL
Black Hawk 19-18, IVCC 3-9
The Eagles were swept in an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader Tuesday in Peru.
COED TRACK & FIELD
At Heyworth
The Fieldcrest boys placed fourth and the FHS girls took eighth in an eight-school meet Tuesday.
In the boys meet, Mason Stoeger won the 800 in 2:02.7 and the 1,600 in 4:54.33.
Carol Megow led the FHS girls as she placed second in the 300-meter hurdles in 53.01 seconds and took third in the shot put with a toss of 30 feet, 11 ¼ inches.