Roundup: L-P girls track wins Interstate Eight triangular

The La Salle-Peru girls track and field team won an Interstate Eight Conference triangular Tuesday, while L-P placed second in the boys meet.

The Cavalier girls tallied 106 points to beat Morris (104) and Rochelle (53).

Emily Strehl won the 100-meter hurdles in 17 seconds and captured the long and triple jumps with leaps of 16 feet, 6 ¾ inches and 34-3 ½, respectively.

The Cavalier foursome of Avery Urbanski, Sarah Peters, Bailey Pode and Miah Bucjley won the 4x400 relay in 4:27.83 and the 4x800 relay in 11:04.87.

Pode also won the 1,600 in 5:55.37.

Other winners for L-P were Elli Sines in the 100 (13.55 seconds), Jillian Fanning in the 300 hurdles (57.27 seconds) and Hope Eldridge in the shot put (26-6 ½).

In the boys meet, Rochelle (91) followed by L-P (84) and Morris (68).

Tre’von Hunter on the 400 in 57.28 seconds and the triple jump at 41-3 ¾.

Other winners for L-P were Matthew Beard in the 1,600 (5:15.98), Erik Garcia in the 3,200 (12:04.05), Brett Aimone in the 110 hurdles (16.5 seconds) and Michael George, Wesley Ruppert, Jason Curran and Nicholas Olivero in the 4x400 (4:00.41).

At Manlius

Bureau Valley placed third at its own seven-team meet Tuesday.

Annawan-Wethersfield won with 147 points followed by Fulton (116), BV (80), Amboy co-op (68), Cambridge (59), St. Bede (44) and Putnam County (5).

For the Storm, Jillian Hulsing cleared 4 feet, 8 inches to win the high jump, while Allison Larkin won the pole vault at 5-5 ¾.

Amboy’s Elly Jones won the 100-meter hurdles (16.14 seconds), the long jump (16-7 ½) and the triple jump (34-8 ½), while teammate Lauren Althaus won the 200 (27.79 seconds) and the 400 (1:06.65).

Anna Lopez was St. Bede’s top performer with a pair of second-place finishes in the long jump (16-2 ½) and the triple jump (34-5).

Putnam County’s Molly Roach was fourth in the 400 in 1:10.66.