2023 Putnam County School Board election: 5 candidates vie for 3 open positions

Five candidates will compete for three open positions on the Putnam County School District #535 Board during the April 4 consolidated election.

Polls will close at 7 p.m. and results will be reported throughout the evening. The Putnam County Record will continue to updated this story are the votes are collected.

Incumbent Chivohn Holocker and newcomers Edward Zimmerlein, Matthew Gimbal, Gwen King and Monica Frund are running to fill the three seats vacated by current members.

Those elected will serve a four year term on the board.