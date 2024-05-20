La Salle Lincoln wins three IESA 3A medals, Princeton Logan’s Landen Hoffman wins discus

La Salle Lincoln had a strong showing in the IESA Class 3A state track and field meet.

Lincoln had a pair of runners place in the eighth grade 400-meter dash as Marion Persich placed third in 53.19 seconds and Adam Pantoja finished seventh in 53.68 seconds.

Persich and Pantoja also ran with Brayden Biewer and Samuel Carter to place third in the 4x400 in 3:44.44.

Also in the seventh grade boys 3A meet, Princeton Logan’s Landen Hoffman claimed the title in the discus with a toss of 49.8 meters, which broke the IESA record.

In the eighth grade girls 3A meet, Mendota Northbrook’s Rylee Woods tied for seventh in the high jump by clearing 1.44.

Princeton Logan’s Leila Acker finished sixth in the high jump (1.44) in the seventh grade girls 3A meet, while Mendota Northbrook’s Jeniah Francis placed seventh in the 200 (27.39).