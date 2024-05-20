NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: St. Bede’s Alex Ankiewicz

St. Bede senior Alex Ankiewicz got a late start to the baseball season because of injury, but he’s pitched well toward the end of the season.

Ankiewicz threw a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts in the Bruins’ regular season finale against Woodland.

“Ank got off to a slow start this year due to a basketball injury,” St. Bede coach Bill Booker said. “His foot was in a boot until Easter. He began his throwing regimen and was thrown back into the mix without a lot of tune-up time in early season. He has responded to the challenge. His energy boosts the team and his pitching in the last couple of weeks is nearing last year’s stellar performances. We as a team look forward to his leadership and pitching outings in the upcoming postseason challenges.”

For his performance, Ankiewicz was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s, Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating and Central Bank.

Ankiewicz answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing baseball and how did you get into it?

Ankiewicz: I started playing baseball when I was around 4 or 5 years old. I got into baseball when my mom and dad started teaching me how to play when I was younger.

What do you like about playing baseball?

Ankiewicz: I like being around the guys all the time and being able to do something I love every day.

What makes you a good baseball player?

Ankiewicz: I think what makes me a good baseball player is that I’m competitive.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Ankiewicz: My favorite sports memory is winning regionals at the final home game of my St. Bede career.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Ankiewicz: I would go to Italy because it’s a really cool place and I have always wanted to go there.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Ankiewicz: Definitely pizza.

What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?

Ankiewicz: “Chicago Fire.”

What are your plans after high school?

Ankiewicz: I plan to attend IVCC for two years and continue to play baseball there.

If you could get advice from any athlete, who would it be and why?

Ankiewicz: It would be Dylan Cease because he’s a very solid pitcher and definitely would know how to give some good advice.

What are your thoughts on your performance against Woodland?

Ankiewicz: My performance was really good. I had command from the start of the game and was able to keep hitters off balance at all times.