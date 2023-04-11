Tickets on sale now for River Valley Player’s ‘9 to 5: The Musical’

Tickets are on sale now for River Valley Player’s production of “9 to 5: The Musical,” which will hold five performances from May 4 to May 7 at St. John XXXIII Community Center, 1301 Second St. in Henry.

The production, based on the 1980 movie, premiered on Broadway in 2008 and is about three unlikely friends who take control of their office by creating a plan to get even with their egotistical boss.

Music and lyrics for the show are written by Dolly Parton and the movie and musical scripts were written by Patricia Resnick.

Two show-only performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Traditional dinner-theater shows will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7.

Show-only tickets cost $20 a person and dinner-theater tickets cost $40 a person.

Tickets can be purchased at rvphenry.org, or by calling the box office at 309-238-7878.