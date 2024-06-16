La Salle library to present summer programs

Summer has begun at the La Salle Public Library.

This summer, the library will be hosting three presenters for children. Attendees of each program will receive a special brag tag.

At 2 p.m. June 27, performer Dan Gogh will perform “Dan Gogh’s Magical Camp Adventure,” an interactive show full of magic and comedy.

At 2 p.m. July 12, the program “Amazing Animals of the World,” will show off a variety of fascinating animals. See bats, foxes, spiders, snakes, among others. The P.E.O. La Salle Chapter donated for this program.

There also are programs for teens and adults as well. The new Dungeons and Dragons club meets again on Monday, June 17, Writing Camp meets every Wednesday that the library is open, and Adult Coloring still is meeting twice a month. There also are a handful of guest speakers lined up to present.

La Salle local Brandon Schroeder will be presenting “How To: Summer Sports,” a program designed to inform attendees of the various games that can be played in nearby public courts, from disc golf to pickleball.

The creative team behind The Art of Calm for Littles will be leading a program on the benefits of teaching wellness and self-care practices at an early age, as well as trying out meditation exercises for young children.

Jennifer Konczak, will be leading a financial literacy course for the public in July, providing basic information and answering questions on what you can do to achieve financial independence. To register for these programs, visit our website at www.lasallepubliclibrary.org.

These programs are free, although some require registration in advance. The LaSalle Public Library is located at 305 Marquette St. and is Americans with Disabilities Act compliant. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341, go to the library’s website or email the program coordinator at rmalerk@lasallepubliclibrary.org.