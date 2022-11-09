River Valley Players in Henry closes 45th season with Holiday Inn starting Nov. 12

River Valley Players in Henry is set for its final show of the 45th season with a performance of “Holiday Inn” starting Nov. 12.

The New Irving Berlin Musical will celebrate an entire year’s worth of holidays in just a short couple of hours as audiences of all ages look to be captivated by this glittering show, featuring Irving Berlin’s greatest hit songs.

The show will be presented November 12-13 and 18-20 at St. John’s Community Center at 1302 Second Street in Henry.

“Holiday Inn” tells the story of song-and-dance trio Jim, Lila and Ted. Jim, having grown tired of the flurry of life in New York City, proposes to Lila and then leaves for a farm he’s purchased in the Connecticut countryside.

The trio’s manager has other plans for them, but Jim stands firm in leaving showbiz, leaving Ted & Lila to go on the road as a duo. With his former partner and fiancée on the road for six weeks, Jim starts his new life as a farmer, but is disappointed to find that it isn’t what he was expecting.

Just as Jim starts to reconsider his new lifestyle, he meets the local school teacher, Linda, who he also discovers is a former performer herself. Together with Linda’s friend Louise and Jim’s Broadway friends, the Connecticut farm is transformed into an inn, only open on holidays, when the Broadway performers are available to perform.

Tickets for the Saturday evening and Sunday matinee show are our classic dinner theater and and are on sale now for $40 per person. The dinner menu includes a full salad bar, buffet dinner, three beverages, dessert and coffee.

Friday night is a show only ticket, which sells for $20 per person. The show will also have a selection of desserts for purchase.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.rvphenry.org/tickets or by calling the box office at 309-238-7878. To learn more about the cast and crew, visit facebook.com/rvphenry.

River Valley Players is grateful for the continued support of Sun Foundation and Illinois Arts Council, whose grants have partially funded its 2022 season.