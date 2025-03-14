L-P softball has ‘the potential to go extremely far in the postseason’

L-P's Karmen Piano reacts after scoring a run against Streator during a game last season. (Scott Anderson)

The La Salle-Peru softball team has had its season ended in a regional final for each of the past five seasons.

The Cavaliers have lost by two runs or less in four of the five regional finals, including a 9-7 loss to Metamora last spring.

L-P coach Randy Huebbe believes the 2025 Cavs have a chance to get over the hump and end the program’s regional title drought that dates back to 2013.

“I would say this team has the potential to go extremely far in the postseason, so some plaques would be awesome,” Huebbe said.

The Cavs lost some key players, including NewsTribune All-Area first-team players Addie Duttlinger and Ava Lambert, who are both playing in college, but do return a strong nucleus of players.

L-P returns senior four-year starter Callie Mertes and junior three-year starters Kelsey Frederick and Karmen Piano along with junior Taylor Vescogni and senior Allie Thome. Seniors Grace Pecchio, Izzy Pecchio and Reese Poole and juniors Anna Riva and Lydia Steinbach also saw significant time last season.

Mertes and Piano were NT All-Area first-team last spring, Vescogni and Thome were second team and Frederick was honorable mention.

Pitching, led by Vescogni and Mertes, will be a strength for the Cavaliers.

Last season, Vescogni was 8-8 with a 2.80 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 115 innings, while Mertes was 5-4 with a 1.89 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 48 innings.

Izzy Pecchio and junior varsity newcomer Claire Boudreau also will see time in the circle.

“You can tell that our pitchers have worked hard during their summer and it’s paying off,” Huebbe said. “Taylor has come in looking very strong with all of her pitches. Callie is an athlete. She made it a point of emphasis to work on pitching and it shows. Claire and Izzy also have good movement.”

Defensively, Riva will play first base, Mertes returns at second base, Frederick takes over at shortstop after playing third base and outfield last year and Thome will man third base.

In the outfield, Piano is back in center field, Steinbach and Grace Pecchio, who is injured to start the season, will play in left and Izzy Pecchio and senior Ruby Davis will see time in right.

A pair of varsity newcomers in junior Dagney Greer and sophomore Makenzie Chamerlain take over behind the plate, while Poole also could see time at catcher.

Huebbe expects the Cavs to once again be strong offensively after they averaged 7.4 runs per game last season and 8.4 per game in 2023.

“I expect our offense to be very good. I always do,” Huebbe said. “I believe that we still need some more swings against live pitching, but I love what I am seeing at this point.”

Piano will likely start the season in the leadoff spot followed by Mertes. Piano hit .330 with 25 runs, 13 RBIs, nine doubles and 21 steals last spring, while Mertes hit .379 with 23 RBIs, 29 runs, 11 doubles and 14 steals.

Frederick (.357, 29 RBIs), Vescogni (.398, 3 HR, 30 RBIs), Riva (9-of-27, 3 2B, 10 R, 4 RBIs) and Thome (.388, 7 HR, 36 RBIs, 23 R) will provide some pop in the middle of then order, while Grace Pecchio (.305, 20 R, 11 RBIs), Steinbach, Greer, Chamberlain, Davis, Izzy Pecchio, junior Sophie Pyszka, Boudreau and Poole also contributing at the plate.

Huebbe expects the Interstate 8 Conference schedule to once again be tough. Sycamore won a Class 3A sectional last season, Ottawa and Kaneland won 3A regional titles and Morris fell in a 3A regional final.

“This is an extremely competitive and great softball conference,” Huebbe said. “Sycamore was very good last year and is bringing back all of their starters. Kaneland has an unbelievable pitcher in Brynn Woods. Morris and Ottawa are always strong and well coached. It should be a fun year.”