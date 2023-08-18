Acoustic jam set Sunday at Music Suite 408 in Peru

An acoustic jam is scheduled 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Music Suite 408, 408 Fifth St., Peru.

The public is invited to play or come listen. Country, bluegrass, folk and popular music are welcome. Mike and Lisa Templeton are the facilitators.

There is imited audience seating. A free will offering is accepted at the door. Snacks and door prizes are donated by Allicks Guitar Shop, Ottawa; Brian Allicks, owner/musician.

Acoustic jams are on the third Sunday of the month at Music Suite 408. Upcoming jam dates are Sept. 17, Oct. 15 and Nov. 19.

Music Suite 408/408 Fine Arts Factory offers education in music and art; tutoring, creative writing, sign language and workshops of all kinds. It is celebrating 11 years in business in 2023, with more 550 students weekly in four suites in the west wing of the Westclox building.