Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall to visit Peru

Peru soon will host a traveling memorial honoring Vietnam veterans.

The wall will be in Peru on Wednesday, Aug. 23, said American Legion Post 375 Dennis J. Znaniecki.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be in Veterans Park from Thursday, Aug. 24 through Sunday, Aug. 28.

The wall is a 3/5 scale of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C and stands 6 feet tall, and spans nearly 300 feet wide.

Znaniecki said the wall will be set up Thursday following a precession from the Hampton Inn to Veterans Park starting at 9:45 a.m. The wall should be open to the public no later than 2 p.m. and it will be open 24 hours.

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said in April he was “stunned” the city was able to attract it, especially on the 50th anniversary of the Peru Veterans Memorial Group.

“Anytime we can celebrate and recognize veterans it’s a good thing,” Kolowski said. “I think it’s going to be very moving. The ceremony sounds like it is going to be spectacular. It’s honor that our town of Peru has been chosen to have these walls come to our community.”

Along with the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, Znaniecki said residents will have the opportunity to view a replica of the Middle East Conflicts Wall in Marseilles, and the 9/11 first responders wall.

The memorial could bring anywhere from 2,000 to 10,000 people to the area.

The American Legion will have a donation bucket in front of The Wall to go to the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle, in an effort to raise money to purchase a new van to transport residents.

More details will be shared during Monday night’s Peru City Council meeting.