Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be coming to Peru on Aug. 24

A traveling memorial honoring the sacrifices made during the Vietnam War will be coming to Peru this summer.

American Legion Post 375 Commander Dennis J. Znaniecki announced during Monday night’s Peru City Council meeting The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be in Veterans Memorial Park from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28.

The wall is a 3/5 scale of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C and stands 6 feet tall, and spans nearly 300 feet wide.

This is just exciting. It’s about the veterans and the people who have served, the people who have given so much. — Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said he was “stunned” the city was able to attract it, especially on the 50th anniversary of the Peru Veterans Memorial Group.

“This is just exciting,” Kolowski said. “It’s about the veterans and the people who have served, the people who have given so much. It’s going to be a nice addition, people are going to come to our community. It will showcase not only Peru but the entire Illinois Valley.”

Along with the Vietnam Traveling Memorial wall, Znaniecki said residents will have the opportunity to view a replica of the Middle East Conflicts Wall in Marseilles, and the 9/11 first responders wall.

Members of American Legion Post 375 pose during the Monday, April 24, 2023, Peru City Council meeting. (Maribeth Wilson)

Znaniecki said he had a few members who were traveling on honor flights to visit The Wall and they thought it was a shame more people didn’t get to see it.

The memorial could bring anywhere from 2,000 to 10,000 people to the area.

The American Legion will have a donation bucket in front of The Wall to go to the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle, in an effort to raise money to purchase a new van to transport residents.

Znaniecki said in 2020 the Peru American Legion and VFW planned to buy a van for the veterans home to transport veterans to Hines VA and other hospitals, but it was put on hold when the pandemic hit and a bid has been issued for a new van.

In preparation for The Wall, the legion is looking for sponsors and volunteers, as it takes 20 people to put up the wall and take it down.

Znaniecki said bringing The Wall to Peru is about honoring all of the veterans who came before him and gave him the opportunity to serve.

“I really don’t think the younger generations know what happened in Vietnam, how horrible these guys were treated when they came back, so any chance I get to help a veteran, that’s it,” Znaniecki said. “I think it’s in my DNA.”

If you would like to volunteer or sponsor The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall contact Znaniecki at Znanieckid@hotmail.com.