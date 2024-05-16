Hall baseball shuts out Kewanee in regional semi: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BASEBALL

Hall 3, Kewanee 0: Izzaq Zrust threw a four-hit shutout to lead the No. 3 Red Devils to a victory over the No. 9 Boilermakers in a Class 2A Hall Regional semifinal Wednesday in Spring Valley.

Zrust struck out 10 batters and walked one.

Jack Jablonski and Max Bryant each went 1 for 3 with an RBI for Hall, while Eva Stefaniak, Jaxon Pinter and Braden Curran each scored a run.

Hall (19-9) advances to play No. 2 IVC (18-12) in the title game at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Grey Ghosts advanced with a 4-3 win over Orion in Wednesday’s first semifinal.

Midland 5, Putnam County 2 (12 inn.): The No. 9 Timberwolves scored three runs in the top of the 12th inning to beat the No. 8 Panthers in a Class 1A St. Bede Regional quarterfinal in Granville in a game that started Monday and was finished Wednesday due to weather.

Drew Carlson went 2 for 5 with a run for PC (7-19), while Miles Main tripled, scored a run and drove in a run.

Main also took the loss in relief.

SOFTBALL

Putnam County 4, Peoria Christian 2: Paxton Stunkel went 1 for 3 with a run and pitched a complete game to help the No. 4-seeded Panthers past the No. 5 Chargers in a Class 1A Putnam County Regional semifinal in Granville.

Stunkel gave up two runs (one earned) on eight hits with six strikeouts and one walk.

Salina Breckenridge was 1 for 2 with an RBI, while Kylee Moore scored two runs.

The Panthers (10-14) advance to the title game at 11 a.m. Saturday against the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 1 Newman and No. 7 Midland.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

At Seneca: St. Bede junior Greyson Marincic qualified for state in two events out of the Class 1A Seneca Sectional.

Marincic placed second in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.8 seconds and second in the 300-meter hurdles in a season best 43.09 seconds.