May 15, 2024
Waltham School mascot to be Hawks

Drawing to be brought before the board June 19

By Tom Collins
An aerial view of Waltham School on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 in Utica.

Waltham Elementary’s new mascot will be the Hawks. (Scott Anderson)

Waltham Elementary School’s new mascot will be the Hawks.

On Wednesday, Superintendent Kristi Eager announced a new candidate to replace the Utica-area school’s since-discontinued mascot.

“The mascot committee and I met Monday, and we are officially recommending we become the Waltham Hawks,” Eager said.

A drawing is pending and will be brought before the board, likely at the June 19 meeting. In a humorous aside, Eager acknowledged that she had been a Hawk – one of the Wedron Hawks – as an elementary student.

“So this is secretly what you’ve been pushing for,” board member Allison Nichols said, drawing laughter.

In February, the board adopted a resolution abolishing its longtime mascot after hearing from local opponents and Native American groups. A student survey had revealed support for the “Red Hawks,” but that was modified again. Chief Red Hawk is a historic figure, whereas “Hawks” is neutral and nonspecific.

“We share the board’s excitement with the recommendation and look forward to progress next month,” said Melinda Magerkurth, a member of the Waltham Mascot Re-Brand Task Force.

