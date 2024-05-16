Waltham School mascot to be Hawks

Waltham Elementary School’s new mascot will be the Hawks.
On Wednesday, Superintendent Kristi Eager announced a new candidate to replace the Utica-area school’s since-discontinued mascot.
“The mascot committee and I met Monday, and we are officially recommending we become the Waltham Hawks,” Eager said.
A drawing is pending and will be brought before the board, likely at the June 19 meeting. In a humorous aside, Eager acknowledged that she had been a Hawk – one of the Wedron Hawks – as an elementary student.
“So this is secretly what you’ve been pushing for,” board member Allison Nichols said, drawing laughter.
In February, the board adopted a resolution abolishing its longtime mascot after hearing from local opponents and Native American groups. A student survey had revealed support for the “Red Hawks,” but that was modified again. Chief Red Hawk is a historic figure, whereas “Hawks” is neutral and nonspecific.
“We share the board’s excitement with the recommendation and look forward to progress next month,” said Melinda Magerkurth, a member of the Waltham Mascot Re-Brand Task Force.