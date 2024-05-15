Aurora man faces charge of aggravated fleeing after chase ends in Route 251 crash

An Aurora motorist faces felony charges after allegedly fleeing Oglesby police Monday at speeds faster than 100 mph. The chase ended in a crash that injured him and two passengers.

Gonzalo Gonzalez, 37, faces a preliminary charge of felony aggravated fleeing and eluding and driving while revoked, plus multiple traffic charges including speeding (35 mph above the posted limit) and leaving the scene of an accident.

Gonzalez allegedly fled from a traffic stop at 2:16 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Kenosha Avenue and Walnut Street. Gonzalez, police said, eventually turned north onto Route 251 where the officer terminated the pursuit but, shortly thereafter, observed several vehicles stopped at the intersection of Route 251 and Ben Samek Road, where Gonzalez crashed his vehicle into the ditch northwest of the intersection.

Gonzalez and another passenger then fled from the crash scene and were quickly apprehended, police said. Gonzalez and the male passenger, who was later released, were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A female passenger was treated at the scene and released.

Gonzalez was released with a mandatory court appearance.