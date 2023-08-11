Utica to raise water and sewer rates about $4.60 per month

If you live or own a business in Utica, your water rates are going up this fall – albeit for the first time in about 20 years – though they’ll remain the county’s lowest.

Thursday, the Utica Village Board adopted residential and commercial rate increases. For homeowners, the fee rises from $1.60 per 1,000 gallons to $2.25 which means an extra $4.60 per month for the average homeowner.

For business owners, the sewer rate remains unchanged but the water rate goes from $1.70 per 1,000 gallons to $2.25.

“We were barely breaking even or losing money,” Mayor David Stewart said of the need for rate increases.

In other matters, the Village Board:

Acknowledged a clean audit from Hopkins & Associates

Donated $6,000 for the Veterans Day parade to be conducted Nov. 5

Donated $4,000 to the La Salle County Historical Society for the Burgoo Festival