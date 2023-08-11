August 10, 2023
Utica to raise water and sewer rates about $4.60 per month

Village still will have county’s lowest rates

By Tom Collins
A new sign reads North Utica Village Hall and Community Center in Utica on Wednesday Nov. 9, 2021. The Village purchased the former Waltham South School building last year and converted it into offices, meeting rooms and a community center. The building is about ninety percent complete and will be open officially at the beginning of 2022.

If you live or own a business in Utica, your water rates are going up this fall – albeit for the first time in about 20 years – though they’ll remain the county’s lowest.

Thursday, the Utica Village Board adopted residential and commercial rate increases. For homeowners, the fee rises from $1.60 per 1,000 gallons to $2.25 which means an extra $4.60 per month for the average homeowner.

For business owners, the sewer rate remains unchanged but the water rate goes from $1.70 per 1,000 gallons to $2.25.

“We were barely breaking even or losing money,” Mayor David Stewart said of the need for rate increases.

In other matters, the Village Board:

Acknowledged a clean audit from Hopkins & Associates

Donated $6,000 for the Veterans Day parade to be conducted Nov. 5

Donated $4,000 to the La Salle County Historical Society for the Burgoo Festival