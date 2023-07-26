La Salle approves funds for outdoor fitness court

The La Salle City Council approved the purchase of a fitness court that may be installed at Rotary Park during Monday night’s meeting.

The city was awarded a $50,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The outdoor fitness court will include different stations, including pull-up bars, weight stations and an open area similar to Ottawa’s outdoor fitness court, La Salle Economic Development Director Curt Bedei said.

La Salle committed to the construction of the launch of the outdoor fitness court by the end of 2023, but at present is resolving to commit a maximum of $120,000 in municipal funds.

Mayor Jeff Grove said the grant is included in other grants the city has applied for to improve Rotary Park.

“We had a total of three grants received from, the (Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development) was the project to get the property, two is for some additions and then number three a third phase so this would be another phase we hope,” he said.

Bedei said the city has applied for a $2.2 million Illinois Park and Recreational Facility Construction Act grant, in which the city would be responsible for a 25% match.

He said the city could hear back any time about the grant, but will be applying for a $600,000 OSLAD grant, in case it is denied the park grant. The city would be responsible for a $300,000 match if the grant is accepted.

Bedei said he was most looking forward to giving the residents a free fitness option for “people to exercise and be healthy.”

“It’s well-equipped,” Bedei said. “You can do all kinds of different exercises and programs that I think they offer through their national fitness campaign and it’s a great opportunity for many people to go out and have a healthy lifestyle using free equipment.”