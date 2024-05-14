3 generations of Troy Grove firefighters

Shane Bice (center) was recently congratulated on his retirement after 50 years with the Troy Grove Volunteer Fire Department. Pictured with him are (right) his son, Troy Grove Fire Department Captain Brian Bice, who has 28 years with the department, and (left) his grandson, Brandon Bice, who has five years with Troy Grove and is now a paid firefighter with the Ottawa Fire Department. (Photo provided by Shane Bice)

His son Troy Grove Fire Department Captain Brian Bice also has 28 years with the department and his grandson Brandon Bice has five years with Troy Grove and is now a paid firefighter with the Ottawa Fire Department.

Also honored for years of service were Chief Henry Kibilka III (46 years), Phil Brester (31), Galen Eich (31), Lt. Paul Kenny (25), Mitch Melau (22), Jason Mahaffey (21), Lt. Mike Mathieu (20), Mike Wujek (20) and Morgan Carlson, Mike Hince and Todd Zimmerlein (each five years).