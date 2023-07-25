Justin Miller promoted to vice president, CFO of La Salle State Bank

The Board of Directors of La Salle State Bank announced the promotion of Justin Miller to vice president and chief financial officer.

From the Peru location of La Salle State Bank, Miller will manage and lead the financial initiatives of the bank including overseeing the bank’s accounting department and directing the bank’s investment portfolio.

Miller is a Certified Public Accountant who spent the previous eight years serving as the director of finance for the city of Peru. He joined La Salle State Bank as assistant CFO in November 2022 in preparation for the retirement of the bank’s then CFO. Miller has a dual bachelor of arts degree in accounting and finance from Illinois State University and a master of public administration degree from the University of Illinois.

“We couldn’t be happier to promote Justin to his new role as CFO for the bank,” said La Salle State Bank President and CEO Jeff Ellis. “We hired Justin just a few months ago with this intention, and we are highly confident in his ability to effectively manage the finances of the bank in yet another challenging time in our industry. Justin brings a finance acumen beyond his years along with a deep commitment to the community we serve. We know he will be an invaluable contributor to our team and to this community for many, many years to come.”

Miller is a native of Peru and resides in Peru with his wife, Kayla, and their daughter.