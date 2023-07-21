Mendota child porn suspect granted change of judge

A Mendota man charged with child pornography was granted a substitution of judge Friday and will next appear Aug. 11.
Brett W. Merritt, 54, appeared in La Salle County Circuit Court with Mendota defense attorney David Kaleel, who asked for a new judge to preside over the case. Merritt, who is free on bond, could face two to five years in prison, with the possibility of probation, if convicted of child pornography, a Class 3 felony.
La Salle County Judge Michael C. Jansz approved the request, but reassignment rests with Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr.
By the time a new judge is assigned, a La Salle County grand jury will have convened and heard Merritt’s case, so Merritt could get trial dates Aug. 11.