Mendota funeral director charged with child porn possession

A Mendota funeral director was charged Tuesday with child pornography after authorities executed a pair of search warrants at his home and business.
Brett W. Merritt, 54, of 803 14th Ave., was charged with possession of child pornography, a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years in prison, Mendota police said in a Tuesday news release.
Police said Merritt’s arrest follows “a six-month investigation into multiple and various crimes.” Assisting Mendota police Tuesday were the La Salle County Sheriff’s and State’s Attorney’s offices were the Illinois Attorney General’s Forensic Computer Crimes Unit.
Merritt was taken to La Salle County Jail and was expected to appear Wednesday in La Salle County Circuit Court.
“This investigation is ongoing and additional criminal charges are imminent,” police said.