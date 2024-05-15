Oglesby Washington’s Ella Jane Burke wins IESA 2A discus title

The Oglesby Washington track and field team had a strong showing at the IESA Class 2A State Meet.

In the seventh grade girls meet, Washington’s Ella Jane Burke claimed the discus title with a toss of 26.87 meters, while Natillie Wozniak placed third in the long jump (4.63) and fifth in the 200 (28.09 seconds).

Washington had two relays place in the seventh grade boys meet.

The foursome of Brady Blomquist, Eli Hammers, Kallen Fransen and Gavin Stokes placed third in the 4x400 in 4:06.68, while the team of Blomquist, Randell Simone, Fransen and Stokes finished fourth in the 4x200 in 1:47.99.

Stokes placed sixth in the 400 in 57.75.

In the eighth grade girls 2A meet, Washington’s Neena Baker tied for third in the high jump by clearing 1.44.

In the eighth grade boys 2A meet, Putnam County’s Maddox Poole placed third in the 1,600 in 5:01.12, while Bureau Valley’s Keenyn Richter finished fifth in the long jump (5.8) and seventh in the 400 (56.24).

Henry-Senachwine’s Audrey Chambers and Bureau Valley’s Mya Shipp each medaled in two events in the eighth grade girls 2A meet.

Chambers placed second in the long jump (5.14) and sixth in the 100 (13.57), while Shipp took third in the 400 (1:01.68) and fifth in the long jump (4.83).

The Bureau Valley 4x200 team of Caitlyn Egan, Brynley Doty, Leah Birdsley and Shipp placed third in 1:54.63, while Fieldcrest’s Mia Milashoski placed seventh in the discus (25.03).

In the seventh grade girls 2A meet, the Henry-Senachwine 4x100 of Harper Warner, Alaina Sprague, Jordyn Rowe and Stella Rowe placed second in 55 seconds, while the Bureau Valley 4x200 of Abby Stabler, Harper Wetzell, Aubrey Endress and Madisyn Shipp finished eighth in 2:02.66.

Fieldcrest’s Clare Forrest placed fifth in the long jump (4.54) and teammate Ivory Bryant finished sixth in the 100 hurdles (17.59), while Putnam County’s Anniston Judd took eighth in the 800 (2:32.43).

In the seventh grade girls Class 1A meet, La Salle Trinity Catholic’s Aubrey Urbanski placed third in the 400 (1:04.61) and third in the 800 (2:30.1), while Tonica’s Natali Moriarty finished fifth in the 100 hurdles (18.25) and La Salle Dimmick’s Tenley Pyszka was sixth in the discus (23.24).

Utica Waltham brought home four medals in the seventh grade boys 1A meet.

Bronko Withey placed sixth in the high jump (1.49) and seventh in the 110 hurdles (18.95), Devyn Henneberry finished fifth in the 1,600 (5:08.54) and Bentley DiLuciano placed seventh in the 400 (1:01.05).

DePue’s William Nieto placed seventh in the shot put (9.79) and Malden’s Joseph Perez took eighth in the high jump (1.44).

In the eighth grade boys 1A meet, Bradford’s Evan Knobloch placed third in the 1,600 (4:50.53), Ladd’s Braxton Smith finished fifth in the shot put (11.66), La Salle Trinity Catholic’s Luca Verucchi took seventh in the 200 (25.68) and teammate Maks Baker was eighth in the shot put (11.53).

La Salle Trinity’s 4x400 relay of Jacob Inman, Kash Tomsha, Kinny Yong and Verucchi placed eighth in 4:08.99.

LaMoille Allen tallied three medals in the eighth grade girls 1A meet as Olivea Glasper placed sixth in the shot put (9.07) and eighth in the 100 hurdles (18.06) and ran with Alexis Flanagan, Kijah Lucas and Jena Monroe to finish fourth in the 4x100 (55.18).

Tonica’s Reagan Fundell placed seventh in the 100 hurdles (18.07), while La Salle Dimmick’s Kiera Mertez finished eighth in the 200 (27.87).