SRCCF Heitmann fund aids Flutes for Vets

Starved Rock Country Community Foundation recently facilitated another donation to Flutes for Vets of Central Illinois, a nonprofit helping military veterans cope with PTSD and other mental health issues.

The recent donation from the Captain Thomas John Heitmann Memorial Fund held by SRCCF brought donations to Flutes for Vets to $3,000. The contribution was made by Tom and Mary Heitmann, of Mendota, to Flutes for Vets President Ken Troyan, of McNabb.

Troyan’s program teaches veterans how to play Native American woodwind-style flutes. In two years, 22 veterans have graduated from the free, 12-lesson program and been awarded one of the hand-made flutes.

No music knowledge is required to participate. For information or to donate, contact Troyan at 309-369-1752 or Kennethtroyan@gmail.com.

“We are confident the number of veterans learning the flute will continue to grow,” Troyan said.

“I am proud to be associated with Starved Rock Country Community Foundation and the way it helps so many make our community an exciting place to live,” he said, adding, “The foundation has been instrumental in helping Flutes for Vets achieve our goals for veterans.”

For information on SRCCF, contact Fran Brolley at 815-252-2906 or fran@srccf.org.