July 20, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsObituariesFriday Night DriveeNewspaperLocal EventsShaw Local RadioStarved Rock Country

SRCCF Heitmann fund aids Flutes for Vets

$3,000 donation made to nonprofit that helps military veterans coping with PTSD

By Shaw Local News Network
Starved Rock Country Community Foundation CEO Fran Brolley (from left), Board President Reed Wilson, donor and board member Tom Heitmann, Mary Heitmann and Flutes for Vets President Kenneth Troyan met recently at the SRCCF’s La Salle office. The foundation has facilitated $3,000 in donations to Flutes for Vets.

Starved Rock Country Community Foundation CEO Fran Brolley (from left), Board President Reed Wilson, donor and board member Tom Heitmann, Mary Heitmann and Flutes for Vets President Kenneth Troyan met recently at the SRCCF’s La Salle office. The foundation has facilitated $3,000 in donations to Flutes for Vets. (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

Starved Rock Country Community Foundation recently facilitated another donation to Flutes for Vets of Central Illinois, a nonprofit helping military veterans cope with PTSD and other mental health issues.

The recent donation from the Captain Thomas John Heitmann Memorial Fund held by SRCCF brought donations to Flutes for Vets to $3,000. The contribution was made by Tom and Mary Heitmann, of Mendota, to Flutes for Vets President Ken Troyan, of McNabb.

Troyan’s program teaches veterans how to play Native American woodwind-style flutes. In two years, 22 veterans have graduated from the free, 12-lesson program and been awarded one of the hand-made flutes.

No music knowledge is required to participate. For information or to donate, contact Troyan at 309-369-1752 or Kennethtroyan@gmail.com.

“We are confident the number of veterans learning the flute will continue to grow,” Troyan said.

“I am proud to be associated with Starved Rock Country Community Foundation and the way it helps so many make our community an exciting place to live,” he said, adding, “The foundation has been instrumental in helping Flutes for Vets achieve our goals for veterans.”

For information on SRCCF, contact Fran Brolley at 815-252-2906 or fran@srccf.org.