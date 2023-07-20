Skoog’s Pub and Grill in Utica offers ‘Skoogie Snacks’ menu for dogs

While many restaurants in the Illinois Valley attempt to go above and beyond to ensure their human customers are satisfied with their dining experience, few try to mimic the experience for man’s best friend.

Skoog’s Pub and Grill in Utica has created a specialized menu for dogs. The “Skoogie Snacks” menu includes an all-beef patty, a grilled chicken breast cut into strips, mini all-beef wieners and a sweet treat.

Dog lovers often look for pup-friendly restaurants to bring their furry family members with most offering outdoor dining options. Skoog’s has gone a step further by offering fur babies their own menu.

Skoog’s, owned by Randy Gielow and Kelly Waters, implemented outdoor dining during the pandemic to “save their business.” Waters said being close to Starved Rock State Park means seeing large families from “near and far” – oftentimes with their dogs.

“Dogs are part of the family, and closing the street to outdoor dining means dogs are allowed,” Waters said. “What better way to make them feel welcome than a menu just for them. We have had a terrific response and enjoy meeting so many fur friends.”

Baby Ruth Byczynski enjoys one of Skoog's Pub and Grill's "Skoogie Snacks." (Provided by Megan Byczynski)

Event Manager Megan Byczynski said she has had a love for all animals but has a special connection with dogs. She said she was excited to help create a pup menu and enjoys working in a dog-friendly environment.

“I love it,” Byczynski said. “I get so excited every time I see a dog – even if I’m working or not. I feel like I have to rush to the table.”

She said she wanted to offer “good variety” and named the menu items after the staff’s dogs. The “FurBaby Ruth Burger,” was named after her one ½ year-old Cotonpoo mix Ruth. Baby Ruth was named NewsTribune’s Cutest Dog for 2023 and boasts her own Instagram @fur.baby.ruth.

“I thought it was a cute idea,” Byczynski said. “One girl’s dog’s name is Nash (Nash’s Dogs) and then Butch and Sunny (Butch & Sunny’s Pup Cup) ... I kind of just took some dogs they bring around and I kind of surprised them.”

“Skoogie Snacks” menu includes an all-beef patty, a grilled chicken breast cut into strips, mini all-beef wieners, and a sweet treat. (Provided by Megan Byczynski)

Byczynski said menu items range from $3 to $5 and are completely safe for dogs to eat without upsetting their stomach with harsh ingredients or seasonings.

“The burger is just ground beef,” she said. “The chicken has no seasoning. It’s dog friendly. You know you see a lot of people doing the fresh food. So, a lot of people feed their dogs chicken and beef. I do.”

With the proximity to Starved Rock and the success of the menus, Byczynski said there are no plans to get rid of the menu and they will bring it back next year.

“We have tables out here until the beginning of November and in the off-season, we have tables set up on the sidewalk and people still bring their dogs ... I feel like we’ve had a good response,” she said. “I bet we see more people doing it around here.”