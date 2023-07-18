Peru Mall resurfacing project underway

Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski gave an update on the Peru Mall property during Monday night’s City Council meeting.

Construction began on the access roads to the mall last Tuesday after Peru Corporate Council Scott Schweickert and Director of Engineering and Zoning Eric Carls sent some letters requesting the work be done, Kolowski said. The access roads had accrued a number of cracks and potholes.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 Workers with Advanced Asphalt pave the north entrance to the Peru Mall on Monday, July 17, 2023. The project is on private property and is not city funded. (Scott Anderson)

The resurfacing project is on private property and isn’t funded by the city. GK Real Estate, which operates the mall, did not respond to a comment on the progress or when the project is scheduled to be completed.

Kolowski said the mall parking lot is looking nice and workers have started on the Applebee’s parking lot, as well.

“I think the public is really going to appreciate that addition to the mall,” he said.